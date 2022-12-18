Delta celebrates 20 years of connecting tourists to Guanacaste, Costa Rica’s paradise

Delta Air Lines is celebrating 20 years of helping travelers discover Guanacaste, the Costa Rican paradise that features natural parks that are ideal for sustainable tourism and white sand beaches, and that give the destination a charm all its own.

Delta began service to Guanacaste in 2002, and since then has helped grow tourism to the destination by flying more than 2.4 million people over the years. Today, Delta offers daily service from its Atlanta hub to Guanacaste’s Daniel Oduber International Airport (LIR), and will add a second flight from Atlanta on Saturdays starting Jan. 14, complementing the airline’s four-times weekly seasonal service from its Minneapolis-St. Paul hub.

Delta celebrated the occasion Thursday in Guanacaste, surprising and delighting arriving and departing customers with a party that included traditional music, cultural dance demonstrations, local treats and commemorative gifts.

“Delta is thrilled to commemorate this milestone with our customers, our employees and our partners in Costa Rica,” said Luciano Macagno, Delta’s Managing Director Latin America, the Caribbean and South Florida. “We’re proud to support this beautiful and biodiverse destination that embodies sustainable tourism. We look forward to connecting many more travelers between the U.S. and Guanacaste.”

“The celebration of the 20th anniversary of Delta Air Lines flying to Guanacaste is of historical importance. It marked the arrival of the first U.S. airline with a permanent flight to Guanacaste airport, which was then very modest, and it was achieved thanks to the support of the private tourism sector. It was the beginning of the opening of international operations to Guanacaste from the United States. We recognize in Delta that pioneer airline that bet on the Pacific province and made it possible for our main market to discover it, contributing to its subsequent tourism growth,” said Costa Rica Tourism Minister William Rodríguez.

“It is very special for us to be celebrating Delta Air Lines’ 20th anniversary to Guanacaste Airport, especially as Delta was the first carrier to serve the original terminal. Together we have worked to make this destination one of the favorite ones for many U.S. travelers. We are looking forward to a 2023 with a good visitation and we know that the continuous work with Delta will allow many more to enjoy Guanacaste,” said César Jaramillo, Guanacaste Airport CEO.

40 YEARS TO PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO

In October, Delta also marked 40 years of service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the iconic beach destination on the Pacific coast. The route dates back to 1982, when Western Airlines began flights to the popular vacation spot located on the northern coast of the state of Jalisco. Following a 1987 merger between the two airlines, Delta expanded its service to Mexico by offering non-stop flights from Los Angeles to six major destinations, including Puerto Vallarta. Today, Delta offers seasonal and year-round flights between this destination and its hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles and Seattle. Known as The Friendliest City in the World, Puerto Vallarta is a favored destination of LGBTQ travelers and is renowned for its authentic Mexican culture, lively beaches, majestic mountains and colorful streets.