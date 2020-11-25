De Loughry takes up new role in Jamaica

Hedonism II has appointed experienced hospitality operator, Dermot De Loughry, to the role of general manager.

In his new role, he will lead long-standing team members in building and maintaining the highest levels of customer service, quality standards and financial performance set by his predecessor Kevin Levee who leaves the role after 35 years of service.

De Loughry joins at a time where the whole hospitality sector is reeling from the effects of Covid-19 and brings with him over 26 years of global experience having worked in hotels in Great Britain, Ireland, Barbados, Turks & Caicos and the British Virgin Islands.

Hedonism II is an ‘adult lifestyle’ resort located in the idyllic Negril, Jamaica.

After closing for a few months at the beginning of 2020, the resort reopened on July 1st.

This followed a thorough consultation with the government of Jamaica and international organisations to finalise the required Covid-19 protocols which includes procedures such as temperatures being taken on arrival, personal protection equipment supplies for each guest and continuous and effective disinfection of all room surfaces and air conditioners.

Set on 22 acres of beautifully landscaped garden, the clothing optional resort attracts over 30,000 visitors each year from all demographics and sexual orientations and encourages its guests to be as mild or wild as they like and escape their inhibitions in a safe sex positive environment.

De Loughry, general manager, said: “I’m excited to be joining a team that has such a long tenure in the all-inclusive hospitality industry.

“This has been a challenging year for everyone connected to the hospitality industry, but Hedonism II has already taken great measures and shown how to adapt to the ‘new’ normal so that our guests can continue to party safely and with minimal disruptions to the iconic Hedonism II experience.”