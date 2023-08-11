DAMAC’s 120-villa Maldives Island Resort Construction on Track for 2025 Delivery

DAMAC International has announced that construction of its Mandarin Oriental Bolidhuffaru Reef Resort, currently under development in the Maldives, is keeping a progressive pace.

The project’s beach villa foundations and structure are underway, while the beach reclamation works are almost complete. The infrastructure for the island is also nearing completion.

Commenting on this, Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC International stated: “We are excited to see the progress at the Bolidhuffaru Reef Resort. By fostering reliable and reputed partnerships with skilled experts in the field, we are confident that the resort will shape up to its goals of being a unique product in a world-class destination.”

Earlier this year, multiple contracts were awarded to consultancies for a series of structural, engineering, and consultancy services. Additionally, contracts were also signed for signage and VR consultancy services for the project, as well as environmental impact assessment services, which run in parallel to DAMAC’s sustainable commitments.

A luxurious getaway

The Mandarin Oriental Resort has already made significant progress, with groundbreaking taking place in January 2023.

Currently, the construction of villas and infrastructure is well underway on the site, indicative of the commitment to delivering a world-class property. The 34-hectare luxury resort, scheduled to open in 2025, will be located in the Bolidhuffaru Reef in South Male Atoll.

The resort promises to be a luxurious haven for discerning travellers seeking an unparalleled experience in this breathtaking island nation. Conveniently located 25 minutes from Male by speed boat or 40 minutes by yacht, the resort is set to redefine the standards of luxury hospitality in the region.

The architecture, rooms, finishes, as well as facilities and amenities, will give the resort a distinguished luxury experience. Taking inspiration from world-renowned architect Mies Van Der Rohe’s designs, the simplicity, and sleekness of the architecture sit nestled in this untamed environment that has a view of the ocean from every room and facility. The resort will comprise 120 keys, offering a range of accommodation options from 1-bedroom to 4-bedroom beach and water villas, catering to the diverse preferences of guests.

Excellence, repute, and sophistication will define the interiors and exteriors of this extravagant resort. Designed by award-winning architects Saota and detailed by world-class F&B designers Stickman Tribe, the interiors for guest rooms, spa, and all other facilities are being designed by reputable design house HBA London.

The property will boast an impressive array of world-class F&B specialty restaurants ensuring that culinary connoisseurs are treated to an extraordinary dining experience. Guests will have the chance to enjoy seven dining options, including three specialty restaurants and an exclusive venue featuring a pool bar.

In keeping with the tradition of Mandarin Oriental, the resort will be home to the renowned Mandarin Spa, promising a sanctuary of relaxation and rejuvenation for guests seeking holistic well-being. Mandarin Oriental’s expert wellness team will offer their trademark services across 12 treatment suites, vitality pools, hammam, saunas and steam rooms as well as a beauty salon. Families will be delighted by the inclusion of kids and teen clubs, ensuring that younger guests have an unforgettable and engaging stay.

Furthermore, indoor and outdoor events will also be made available to guests for a wide range of uses. For adventure enthusiasts, the resort will feature a Dive Centre and Water Sports Centre, offering an array of thrilling activities to explore the stunning marine life and waters surrounding the island. Additionally, the Learning Academy will provide enriching experiences, reflecting the resort’s commitment to offering a comprehensive and immersive guest experience.