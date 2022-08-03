Da Nang’s Dragon Bridge to spit fire and water combined with light and sound effects

Da Nang City People’s Committee announced the addition of fire and water spitting on Dragon Bridge every Friday, starting from the evening of 29th July.

Mr. Bui Hong Trung, Deputy Director of Da Nang Department of Transportation said, currently, the organisation of fire and water spitting on Da Nang Dragon Bridge is implemented at 9pm every Saturday, Sunday and major holidays of the year. In which, fire and water are held once at the same time (fire first, then water) with the period of spitting fire twice, 9 times each and 2 minutes each time; spitting water 3 times, 30 seconds each.

On the Dragon Bridge, there is a decorative lighting system, while the fire and water spitting performances are performed independently, not combined with the decorative lighting effects existing on the Dragon Bridge. Besides the main schedule, Da Nang City People’s Committee assigned the Department of Construction to chair and coordinate with the Department of Transportation to implement Lighting systems combined with fire and water spitting to further enliven the activities of the bridge.

On the other hand, the Da Nang Department of Transportation has proposed to set up another 5 lightning programmes for the time of fire and water spitting for Dragon Bridge; at the same time, to study and install a sound system in the bridgehead area to serve people and visitors before and during the activities.

Vietnam has enjoyed multiple wins at the prestigious World Travel Awards in 2021. These include:

Asia’s Leading Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2021

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2021 (Hoi An)

World’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2021 (World Cruise Awards)

ADVERTISEMENT

Vietnam is also nominated in a host of categories in 2022. These include:

Asia’s Leading Beach Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Nature Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2022

Asia’s Leading Youth Travel Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination 2022 (Da Nang City)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hoi An)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hue City)

Asia’s Best Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best Culinary Destination (World Culinary Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2022 (World Golf Awards)

World’s Best Wellness Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)

Asia’s Best Spa Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)