Cunard sees strongest start to Wave in the last decade

Cunard has reported that in the first week of January it has booked more guests than any equivalent period in the last decade.

The luxury brand has seen strong booking momentum across 2023 and 2024 sailings, with summer itineraries and Queen Anne’s maiden season proving to be particularly popular with guests.

Carnival UK president, Sture Myrmell said, “Following two of our strongest booking periods in 2022, we have seen unparalleled bookings during the start of Wave.”

“We’ve increased our marketing investment significantly, including the use of TV advertising for the first time as we reach and appeal to new audiences.”

“It’s clear that guests are looking forward to stepping back on board both in the UK and across all our global markets.”

