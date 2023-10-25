Cruise Saudi renews partnership with Discover Saudi to deliver exceptional Saudi shore excursions

Cruise Saudi, a 100 percent Public Investment Fund owned business, and a pioneering force in the development of Saudi’s tourism industry, has renewed its ongoing collaboration with Discover Saudi, a destination management company and a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company Almosafer (part of Seera Group).

Following a highly successful third season for Cruise Saudi, which included Discover Saudi providing unique and memorable shore excursions to over 5,200 cruise passengers in the Two Holy Cities of Makkah and Madinah, this collaboration will continue to provide a seamless and unforgettable journey with the highest standards for regional and international visitors.

With the shared vision to promote domestic tourism in Saudi and enrich the nation’s growth as an international cruising destination, Discover Saudi’s shore excursion packages will offer Cruise Saudi’s passengers an authentic Saudi experience, enabling visitors to explore The Two Holy Cities’ rich history, culture, heritage and nature.

Lars Clasen, Chief Executive Officer at Cruise Saudi said: “As we approach season four, we are delighted to renew our partnership with Discover Saudi, so that we can continue to ensure our guests experience the very best of what Saudi has to offer. These extraordinary experiences, created in collaboration with partners such as Discover Saudi, are a crucial part of Cruise Saudi’s attractive offering to both cruise lines and travellers alike, it is also in line with our mandate to develop a comprehensive cruising ecosystem in Saudi and promote Saudi as a distinct global cruise destination.”

Fahad Alobailan, Chief Tourism Officer at Almosafer, said: “We are excited to continue to build on our relationship with Cruise Saudi. Saudi has a plethora of incredible cultural, natural, historical and religious attractions that are drawing an increasing number of international tourists. As a leading integrated Destination Management Company, our local knowledge and passion for travel and tourism will provide an immersive and authentic experience for visitors and further fuel this upward growth in inbound tourism.”

This partnership with Discover Saudi will play a crucial role in Cruise Saudi’s strategic goals of welcoming 1.3 million cruise visitors by 2035 and providing 50,000 direct and indirect jobs, whilst also supporting Saudi’s Vision 2030 and the nation’s tourism agenda, which aims to develop the tourism sector to account for 10% the Kingdom’s GDP and to welcome 100 million visitors annually.

