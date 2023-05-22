Crown Prince opens SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

Ahead of the opening Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, inaugurated the upcoming attraction.

The newest theme park on Yas Island, was developed by Miral, in partnership with SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment.

Sheikh Khaled toured the attraction and was briefed on its facilities, which span 183,000sq m, offering entertainment and education themed around marine life to visitors, and further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a tourism hub.

Sheikh Khaled also visited the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue – the first integrated research, rescue, rehabilitation, return and education centre in the MENA region.

Sheikh Khaled reviewed the centre’s programmes, which are working to conserve the Arabian Gulf’s marine wildlife, habitats and ecosystems while educating and inspiring a new generation of marine enthusiasts.

He was accompanied by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Miral; and Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral.

As well as offering entertainment, education, and family-friendly experiences, including up-close animal encounters and animal presentations, the new Abu Dhabi attraction is home to rides and attractions, as well as dining and shopping destinations.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said: “Today marks a great milestone for Abu Dhabi as we open SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, a landmark attraction that is unparalleled in the region and the world on every level.





“SeaWorld Abu Dhabi represents the next generation of theme parks, joining the world-class experiences on Yas Island, further positioning it as a top global destination, contributing to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism vision.

“The Park will also play a key role in promoting environmental awareness and protecting marine life in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the wider region, undoubtedly inspiring guests to care for and protect our precious marine life for years to come.

“We are proud to be pushing the limits of science and conservation to create a truly unparalleled knowledge hub, demonstrating our joint commitment to upholding the highest standards of animal care and welfare.

“We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to showcase the beauty and wonder of the ocean at this one-of-a-kind park.”

Scott Ross, Chairman of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said: “It is with great privilege we celebrate this highly anticipated grand opening alongside our valued partners at Miral.

“The extraordinary SeaWorld Abu Dhabi Marine Life Theme Park was born through years of collaboration and innovation, combining SeaWorld’s nearly 60 years of experience in animal welfare and commitment to marine conservation with Miral’s unprecedented track record as a leading developer of world-class destinations.

“Together, we have created a state-of-the-art Marine Life Theme Park unlike anything the region has seen to date, truly representing a next generation SeaWorld experience. We have no doubt that guests will be amazed with all that SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has to offer and we are proud to play our part in inspiring their commitment marine conservation for years to come.”

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has recently announced its certification by Global Humane, the international brand of American Humane and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare. It is the first facility in the MENA region to achieve this certification.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is the latest addition to Yas Island’s portfolio of theme parks and attractions, including:

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Yas Waterworld

CLYMB Abu Dhabi.

Yas Island and its world-class theme parks, experiences and attractions were recognised with seven awards in the globally renowned World Travel Awards in 2022. In addition to scooping the accolade of World’s Leading Theme Park Destination 2022, Yas Island received the flagship Middle East’s Leading Tourism Development award for the fourth consecutive year, testament to the global reputation Yas Island has as a leisure and entertainment hub.

Source: www.arabianbusiness.com