Costa Deliziosa cancels Greece sailings until late December

Costa Cruises has announced the temporary suspension of Costa Deliziosa cruises to Greece.

Costa, a part of Carnival Corporation, said the decision comes as a result of measures enacted by the Greek government in response to the number of coronavirus cases.

Costa Deliziosa – which is offering one-week cruises calling at Trieste, Katakolon, Athens, Iraklion, Bari – will end her cruise currently underway in Trieste.

The ship will then pause operations for seven weeks, cancelling departures until late December.

The resumption of Costa Deliziosa operations is scheduled for December 26th, with an Italian itinerary to discover some of the most beautiful destinations of the Adriatic Sea and the eastern Mediterranean including Trieste, Bari, Brindisi and Catania. More destinations will be added in the coming weeks.

A statement explained: “Costa Cruises’ highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of its guests, crew, shoreside employees, and the people and communities its ships visit – and that commitment is reflected in the decision to temporarily pause Costa Deliziosa cruise operations in Greece.”

Costa restarted operations in early September as the European cruise sector struggled back from the Covid-19 shutdown.

Costa Smeralda, the second Costa ship currently in service, will continue her cruises dedicated to Italy as scheduled, observing the enhanced protocols introduced by the company.