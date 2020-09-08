Costa Cruises to pull out of South America this winter

Costa Cruises has cancelled the planned deployment of ships in South America during the 2020-2021 season.

All cruises aboard Costa Fascinosa, Costa Luminosa and Costa Pacifica ships in South America, with embarkations scheduled before April next year have been cancelled.

“Costa Cruises has been sailing in South America uninterrupted for 72 years and we are committed to continue operating here,” said Dario Rustico, executive president of Costa Cruises for Central and South America.

“We look forward to resuming operations in the region in the 2021-2022 season with two ships, continuing to offer the best of Italy on board our ships and a unique and yet exclusive experience for our South American guests.”

The company will have two ships operating between December next year and April 2022 in the region.

With embarkations in Santos, Costa Favolosa will have its first regular cruise departing on December 5th next year, and will offer 17 itineraries from six to seven nights.

Costa Favolosa will offer three mini-cruises, from three to four nights, and will have Christmas and New Year’s Eve cruises on Copacabana beach and Carnival.

Thematic cruises are confirmed with departure dates to be defined.