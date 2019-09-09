Continued growth for tourism in Blackpool

Blackpool’s tourism economy has grown for a fourth successive year.

The latest independent research figures from Scarborough Tourism Economic Activity Monitor (Steam) for 2018 show, compared to the previous year, the total number of visitors grew by almost 200,000.

In total 18.2 million guests visited last year, with increases in both day and staying visitors.

Over the same period, the value of Blackpool’s tourism industry increased by four per cent to £1.58 billion.

That means that the resort accounts for more than 40 per cent of the value of Lancashire’s total visitor economy.

The report also shows that the total number of full-time tourism and hospitality jobs supported in Blackpool has grown to 25,400 – a one per cent increase over the previous year.

Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “It is very encouraging that the annual Steam report for 2018 shows continued growth in Blackpool’s visitor economy.

“Once again, there is an increase in visitor numbers and a significant uplift in the economic impact of tourism.

“We are committed to maintaining Blackpool’s position as the UK’s most visited seaside resort through continued investment in tourism infrastructure, new shows and attractions, as well as the sympathetic rejuvenation of iconic assets such as the Blackpool Tower and the Winter Gardens.

“The coming year will see the opening of a further three next generation hotels and the opening of a brand-new conference and exhibition centre that will help meet our objective of becoming a true, year-round destination.”