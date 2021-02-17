Construction begins on Peppers Melbourne Richmond

On track to open in mid-2022, construction has begun on Peppers Melbourne Richmond by prominent Melbourne developer, owner and operator Amber Property Group.

Located on historic Bridge Road, the 80-room hotel will be nestled in the vibrant inner-city suburb of Richmond.

It will elevate the accommodation scene of Richmond, offering exceptional facilities, including a state-of-the-art gym and restaurant.

The hotel will also be home to an incredible rooftop bar which will overlook Melbourne’s stunning skyline, the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Botanical Gardens.

The rooftop bar is destined to be the new go-to destination before and after major sporting and cultural events for locals and guests alike.

Guests keen to experience the energy of Richmond and to live like a local will be able to indulge in the vintage and design shops of Church Street, and the bustling café and restaurant scene on Bridge Road and nearby Swan Street.

Sports fans will enjoy being three tram stops from the MCG.

Accor Pacific will operate the hotel.

Simon McGrath, chief executive for Accor Pacific, said: “We are excited to be growing our presence in Melbourne within the suburb of Richmond, and we are proud to be developing our partnership with Amber Property Group who recently opened the Sebel Melbourne Ringwood.

“Creating jobs and investing in the future of the tourism and accommodation sector has never been more important and it is fantastic to see the sod being turned and construction underway.”

Peppers Melbourne Richmond is due to open in 2022 and will be the third Peppers hotel in the Victorian capital, joining Peppers Docklands and the acclaimed Shadow Play by Peppers.