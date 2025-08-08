Combine Beach bliss with Cape Verde’s Spectacular Carnival

Specialist tour operator Cape Verde Experience presents its spectacular Carnival package on the stunning island of São Vicente — a four-night cultural add-on that pairs perfectly with a relaxing beach break on the island of Sal.

Taking place in February 2026 in the lively harbour city of Mindelo, São Vicente Carnival is Cape Verde’s most vibrant and flamboyant celebration. The city erupts with colour, music, and parades inspired by Brazilian and Portuguese traditions — all infused with Cape Verdean soul. Visitors can expect the sounds of morna, funaná, and batuque echoing through colonial streets and lively bars.

Mindelo, widely regarded as Cape Verde’s cultural capital, sets the stage for this unforgettable celebration of music, dance, and heritage. With the main festivities scheduled for 16–17 February 2026, the island draws visitors from across the archipelago and beyond.

The São Vicente Carnival Package is priced from £999pp and includes:

14th February - return internal flights from Sal to São Vicente

4 nights’ B&B at the centrally located Ouril Hotel Mindelo

“Mindelo by Night” guided tour with dinner

Half-day cultural tour of São Vicente with local insights into the island’s culture and natural beauty

Ferry crossing and full-day guided tour of the neighbouring island of Santo Antão, renowned for its soaring mountainous peaks and magnificent cliff-hanging towns

All transfers

Why Book?

Authentic cultural immersion in Cape Verde’s world-famous carnival

Enjoy perfect winter sun with February temperatures averaging 25 °C

Island contrast — combine beach paradise with São Vicente’s cultural flair and the rugged beauty of Santo Antão

Stress-free planning — flights, transfers, and excursions organised for a seamless experience

Book Now for Carnival 2026

Early booking is strongly recommended due to limited availability: call 01489 866 998.

Full details at: capeverde.co.uk/sao-vicente-carnival-package