Coastal Mississippi Welcomes Wave of New Openings

Coastal Mississippi is proud to announce several new and upcoming openings, just in time for the summer travel season. These new visitor experiences provide even more reasons to stay longer and explore new places. Just a few of many new openings include:

The new os1515 Downtown (Ocean Springs), is where this historic town meets its future. The project—a collection of locally owned business concepts taking up a full city block, includes the newly opened OS Hotel, featuring 32 stunning rooms and CRAVE Food Hall, featuring eight chef-driven concepts and an indoor/outdoor bar and courtyard The entire project features numerous nods to the city’s past with local ties throughout, from the architectural firm, design, artwork and so much more. Just a few miles west and right on scenic Highway 90, The Pass Bungalows (Pass Christian) offer stylish coastal stays just steps from the water, complete with a vibrant tiki bar near the outdoor pool and two onsite restaurants celebrating local ingredients.

Perched atop the stunning City Centre building, Hancock Rooftop Bar (Pascagoula) is serving up craft cocktails with panoramic skyline and ocean views. Hancock Bar features an elevated yet relaxed atmosphere.

Food lovers have a new list of must-tries across the region. Savor authentic Mexican flavors at El Chilango Mexican Food (Gulfport) or indulge in the bold and fresh dishes at Field’s Mediterranean (Biloxi). Greek classics take center stage at Acropolis Greek Restaurant (Biloxi), while Old Blackwater Restaurant (Moss Point) offers hearty Southern cuisine in a charming, riverfront setting accessible by boat or car.

Raise a glass at The Coffee Vineyard (Ocean Springs), a unique new space combining the best of craft coffee and fine wine in a posh, modern atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wellness seekers will love the holistic experiences at Zen Den Spa (Ocean Springs), including hot and cold plunge therapy, Himalayan salt chambers, infrared sauna and more.

Mississippi welcomes its first Buc-ee’s (Pass Christian), the beloved Texas-based travel center known for its oversized offerings and iconic snacks. For artisan finds and local flair, the Flagship Summer Market (Pascagoula) is a fresh seasonal attraction. Meanwhile, Bacon Rainbow Alley (Biloxi) offers a colorful and creative destination for great food, photos, fun, and community events.

History buffs won’t want to miss the revitalized Round Island Lighthouse Maritime Museum (Pascagoula), which now offers enhanced exhibits and programming.

For a breezy, beachside meal, the Hippie Fish at Centennial Plaza (Gulfport) combines laid-back coastal vibes with family-friendly fun, featuring mini golf, arcade games, and casual bites.

Virtual Walking Tour of Historic Gulfport allows visitors to experience local history through immersive, app-based storytelling, all created by a local college student.

COMING SOON

Coastal Mississippi’s momentum isn’t slowing down. A diverse lineup of highly anticipated openings is just around the corner:

St. James Cheese Company (Pass Christian), a New Orleans favorite, is expanding as a part of the aforementioned The Pass Bungalows project, brings artisanal cheese boards, sandwiches, and more.

Anthony’s Ristorante (Bay St Louis) is set to introduce classic Italian fare in an upscale but welcoming setting late this summer.

The Collective (Ocean Springs), a creative hub, will serve as a gathering space for local makers, artists, and entrepreneurs. Scheduled to open late summer, the space will house the highly anticipated second restaurant concept for chefs Alex Perry and Kumi Omori, the husband-and-wife duo behind James Beard finalist Vestige. Additionally, the space will welcome indie bookstore, The Book Porter and Corktown Wine Shop, curated by local sommelier Sean Perkins.

The Birthplace of Barq’s Bed and Breakfast (Biloxi) will celebrate the legacy of the iconic root beer with themed accommodations, all set on the property where the famous soda was created in 1898 and brewed until 1936.

The Mississippi Songwriters Performing Arts Center (Gautier), a 10,000-square-foot, two-story complex to celebrate the state’s deep musical roots and ongoing musical contributions, will include a music recording studio, indoor and outdoor performance spaces, classrooms and the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance Hall of Fame. The center will be near the newly opened The Sound Amphitheater. Construction is scheduled to begin in the next few months and is expected to take approximately a year.

“These new openings give visitors even more reason to plan a summer beach getaway along our 62 miles of scenic shoreline,” said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. “From Waveland to Pascagoula, there is no shortage of new and existing experiences to enjoy during a vacation to our coast.”

To plan your spring trip to Coastal Mississippi, find additional experiences from the destination, or learn more about the Mississippi Gulf Coast, visit CoastalMississippi.com.