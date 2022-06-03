CNCC targets high-profile international events

China National Convention Center, Phase 2 (CNCC-II) is situated in the Beijing Olympic Green Area, in north Beijing. CNCC-II is on track to begin its next phase as China’s premier international convention centre, opening in 2024.

Designed by French architect Christian de Portzamparc, the centre features 420,000 square metres of gross floor area and 270,000 square metres of meeting and event space. It has a 7,300-square-metre divisible plenary hall and 30,000 square metres of exhibition floor space. The second floor has more than 35,000 square metres of function space with meeting rooms ranging from 100 to 2,000 square metres. On level three, more than 35,000 square metres of function space include three banquet halls and two gardens. 30 VIP lounges are spread across the three floors.

CNCC-II is expected to host conferences, forums, banquets, and other commercial events for up to 20,000 people, as well as exhibitions for more than 50,000 attendees. The centre complex comprises an office building, boutique retail outlets and two hotels.

The centre will have smart venue systems, from impressive LED walls to catering and cleaning robots. The centre is being built to LEED Platinum standard, and China’s Green Building Evaluation Standard or GBES 3-star, developed by China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.