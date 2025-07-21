Cloud7 Residence Ayla launches summer specials for families, couples, groups and solo travellers

Cloud7 Residence Ayla, a Kerten Hospitality concept, is welcoming guests from across the region this summer, with a series of seasonal special offers for a beachside lifestyle escape to Aqaba, Jordan.

Located at the Ayla Oasis on Jordan’s Red Sea Coast, 9 km from King Hussein International Airport, the 5-star Cloud7 Residence has summer packages for couples, solo travellers, families and groups - offering everything from romantic escapes to relaxation, desert experiences to diving, and action-packed adventures.

The summer packages feature tailored experiences, culinary delights, free entry to local attractions, complimentary sports activities, discounts on spa treatments and more.

Cloud7 Residence Ayla combines home-from-home, luxury hotel living with curated experiences that unleash the region’s culture, heritage and natural beauty. Surrounded by a sparkling turquoise lagoon, with its own private beach, the property offers lavish accommodation of various sizes, from one-bedroom apartments to three-bedroom penthouses, and the sprawling, four-bedroom, 600 sq metre Presidential Suite. All offer stunning water views, a kitchen area, luxury amenities and high-quality furnishings, and larger units come with extensive outdoor space for relaxing and entertaining.

The property is within easy reach of some of the area’s most treasured natural beauty spots and family attractions, including Wadi Rum, Saraya Waterpark and Akabawi Art & Craft Space. Guests also have instant access to Marina Village, a vibrant, walkable district with boutiques, restaurants and local markets, with a golf club and several beach clubs nearby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloud7’s hot offers for a seasonal getaway to remember:

Romantic escape:

Whether it’s a honeymoon, anniversary or an impromptu getaway for two, Cloud7’s Romantic Escape includes VIP amenities, welcome cocktails, breakfast delivered to the residence, dinner at Greek restaurant ‘Ankira’ with complimentary grape, and discounts on spa treatments.

Move, Play, Thrive

Fitness fanatics can stay energized with Cloud7’s unique sports offerings. The package includes breakfast, complimentary gym access and one hour of Padel, tennis, basketball, bike rental and watersports.



Splash & Smile Family Package

Create cherished moments and happy memories with the family this summer. Cloud7’s offer includes a day’s free access to Saraya Water Park, with free shuttle bus, breakfast and discounts on bike rental and watersports.

Grill, Gather, Unwind

Get the gang together for top-flight comforts, delectable flavours and special moments to relax and reconnect in style. Perfect for friends, families or teams, the offer includes a BBQ dinner with private chef for up to five people, free breakfast and discounts on bike rental and watersports.

The Crew Quest Active Group Package

Groups seeking outdoor fun, fitness and adventure can enjoy free entry to Rise Adventure Park for up to four adults, two hours of complimentary tennis, Padel and basketball, and discounts on bike rental and watersports.

More A La Carte experiences to savour

Cloud7 Residences Ayla is also offering an A La Carte menu of new and unique day and night experiences for guests to relax, rejuvenate, reconnect and relish the area’s natural beauty.

See the best of the Red Sea with the SCUBA package, including one dive per guest, a pre-trip breakfast, and lunch on board the dive yacht. Or, go on a family escapade with Together We Roam Family Adventure, featuring free entry to Rise Adventure Park for two adults and two children, as well as two free adventures for kids and one for adults. Choose from the zip line, rope course, giant swing or golf. Cycle rentals and watersports are also available at discounted rates.

At night, hit the desert at sundown for the Sunset Yoga Experience at Wadu Rum, including transportation, a guided yoga session and a traditional Bedouin dinner in serene, peaceful surroundings. Plus, feel over the moon with Stargazing in the Desert, featuring state-of-the-art telescopes and an experienced local guide for an unforgettable celestial journey. There’s also the option of a Bedouin dinner under the night sky, and round-trip transportation is included.

For reservations and more information, email [email protected], visit the website at https://cloud7hotels.com/ayla-aqaba/, or call/WhatsApp +962792006012