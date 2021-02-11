Citadines Berawa Beach Bali opens in Indonesia

The Ascott has opened Citadines Berawa Beach Bali in the heart of Canggu, a destination on the south coast of the Indonesian destination.

The 224-unit serviced residence is a stone’s throw away from Berawa Beach and is surrounded by a plethora of cafes, restaurants, retail and recreational options.

It is also a 20-minute drive to Seminyak, a landmark tourist destination with high-end shops, bars, and restaurants.

The property is just a 30-minute drive from the Ngurah Rai International Airport.

With Citadines Berawa Beach Bali, Ascott has over 150 properties and more than 23,000 units across over 40 cities in Indonesia.

Ervin Yeo, Ascott managing director for south-east Asia, said: “Indonesia is one of Ascott’s largest markets in south-east Asia.

“Despite Covid-19, Ascott has remained resilient with a strong base of long-stay guests and corporates who value the home comfort, privacy and security of our serviced residences.

“Citadines is our fastest growing brand globally with more than 160 properties and over 29,000 units in 25 countries.

“We see the potential for our Citadines brand to flourish and resonate with the guests in Bali.

“We plan to open five more Citadines-branded properties in Jakarta, Bandung and Batam.

“The opening of Citadines Berawa Beach Bali increases Ascott’s operating properties in Indonesia to 70.

“We have a strong pipeline of properties to be opened in Indonesia and this includes 11 serviced residences slated to open in the next two years.”