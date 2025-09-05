Choice Hotels International Debuts in Argentina with the Opening of Radisson Blu Bariloche

Choice Hotels International, Inc, one of the world’s largest lodging franchisors, has opened the Radisson Blu Bariloche, a modern retreat designed for travelers seeking an elevated experience with access to stunning natural scenery and year-round outdoor adventures. Set along the crystal waters of Lake Nahuel Huapi and among the breathtaking peaks of the Andes Mountains, the property offers a gateway to one of Argentina’s most famed destinations.

The hotel marks the company’s first property in Argentina and a significant milestone in the expansion of its upper upscale brand, Radisson Blu, across the Caribbean and Latin America. Its portfolio includes stylish hotels like the Radisson Blu Aruba and the Radisson Blu Acqua Hotel & Spa Concón in Chile.

“Radisson Blu Bariloche is a shining example of our commitment to offering world-class hospitality across the Caribbean and Latin America,” said Ricardo Losada Revol, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Choice Hotels’ International division. “With its sleek, modern design, immersive culinary experiences, and lakeside wellness offerings, this property stands out as a premier destination in one of Argentina’s most iconic locales. We’re proud to bring Radisson Blu’s signature excellence to Bariloche.”

The hotel offers 80 rooms—including 32 suites—each designed with sophisticated details, spacious layouts, and panoramic lake views. Guests can enjoy two signature restaurants on-site: Coolto, a fine dining experience inspired by Patagonian flavors, and Omakase, which blends contemporary and traditional Asian flavors. The culinary offering is complemented by the Michel Rolland Wine Bar, featuring regional and international wines curated by the renowned French winemaker, and El Ojo, a boutique offering the finest Argentine chocolate.

Wellness is central to the guest experience, with the Lahuan Wellness Spa offering massages, hot stone therapies, facials, meditation and yoga rooms, and a heated in-out pool with bar service. The hotel also features a state-of-the-art gym and serene lakeside spaces designed for relaxation.

Guests can easily access Bariloche’s natural surroundings through hiking in the Andean forests, skiing and snowboarding on the Cerro Catedral mountain, sport fishing, sailing, and through a wide variety of water sports.

Radisson Blu guests enjoy access to the award-winning Choice Privileges rewards program, recently named the best travel loyalty program by U.S. News & World Report and also WalletHub. Members of Choice Privileges can earn and redeem points for reward nights at Radisson Blu properties in the Americas, along with more than 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories.