CHOICE HOTELS EMEA APPOINTS MARIELLE VROEMEN TO SPEARHEAD NEW FRANCHISEE PERFORMANCE DEPARTMENT

Choice Hotels EMEA, the 100% franchise focused hotel company, has appointed Marielle Vroemen as its Director of Franchise Performance and Revenue Management.

Based in Amsterdam, Marielle will lead Choice Hotels EMEA’s Franchisee Performance Department, which combines the company’s revenue and operational expertise to enhance and help drive revenue performance for franchisees. The department works to support franchisees on revenue management, brand training and performance optimisation.

Marielle has over 15 years’ experience in hotel revenue strategy and optimisation. She joins Choice Hotels EMEA from Marriott International, where she held various senior positions most recently serving as the company’s Market Director of Revenue Strategy, based in Doha.

Marielle’s hospitality career has seen her work across Europe and the Middle East for Hilton, Shangri-La, and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company – focused on openings, total revenue management, and commercial performance.

Commenting on Marielle’s appointment, Choice Hotels EMEA Senior Director Commercial & Operations, Helen Ter Beek, said: “As we continue to grow across EMEA we are focused on our existing franchisees’ critical priorities and continuing our work to help support franchisees in increasing short-term revenues while driving long-term equity gains for the portfolio.

“We have laid the foundations for elevating our franchisees , by investing in understanding the evolving needs of our guests and our franchisees, focusing on helping optimise commercial and operational performance.

“While our franchisee value proposition provides tools, systems and services to support franchisees revenue-generating capability, Marielle’s exceptional experience in revenue strategy will be invaluable in further driving forward enhanced commercial performance for our valued franchisees and effectively onboarding new hotels across the region.

“She will be a tremendous asset to the team as we continue to drive our ambitious growth strategy across EMEA.”

Marielle Vroemen, Director of Franchise Performance and Revenue Management at Choice Hotels EMEA, added: “As the only 100% franchisee focused hotel group in EMEA, building on Choice Hotels International’s 80-year global legacy of enhancing franchisee performance while igniting people’s passion for hospitality franchising, Choice Hotels EMEA has already laid the foundations for elevating the franchisee offer.

“Choice Hotels EMEA is on a journey to positively transform hospitality franchising to become the franchisor of choice and I am looking forward to applying my experience and skills, alongside my commitment to revenue strategy and optimisation, to a renowned and fast-growing hotel chain.

“Together with our new Franchisee Performance Department, I’m confident we will be able to unlock exceptional opportunities, that are focused on driving higher returns on investments, for our franchisees, while cementing our position across the EMEA region.”

Choice Hotels EMEA has also launched a new Franchise Performance Support Centre, dedicated to helping hotels with their day-to-day queries. The new performance support centre, led by Claudia de Carlo, will assist hotels with the franchisee opening process, offer training content, and serve as a point of contact supporting hotel team to get most out of choice systems and tools.

For further information on Choice Hotels, please visit: www.choicehotels.com/en-uk.