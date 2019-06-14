Chiva-Som to reopen in Thailand in October

Chiva-Som International Health Resort will reopen on October 15th, two weeks earlier than planned.

This date will mark the completion of the fourth and final stage of a top-to-toe renovation – the first major works since the inauguration of the destination 24 years ago.

Based in Hua Hin, Thailand, the final stage of work will see improvements to the health and wellness area, the bathing pavilion, Niranlada Medi-Spa and the resort’s seaside restaurant, Taste of Siam.

This will complete the refurbishment project and see Chiva-Som welcoming guests again year-round, introducing a brand-new era of wellness for the much-loved resort.

During the current phase of works, the remaining facilities are being reimagined with Chiva-Som’s new signature interiors, which use teak, Thai silk and bamboo, complemented by a light and airy, calming and contemporary colour palette.

This refurbishment is being overseen by Chiva-Som International Health Resort chief executive, Krip Rojanastien.

He has been working alongside Designrealisation Siam to develop a new take on Asia’s much-loved classic architecture.

Breaking Travel News spoke to Rojanastien about his plans for the renovations last year.

