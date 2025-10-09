Chicago ranked best globally for the rising travel trend noctourism

Noctourism, the recent trend of exploring the world after dark, is making its mark on travel this year.

Nocturnal excursions rose by 25 percent in 2024. A recent survey showed 62 percent of global respondents are considering trips with nighttime experiences.

Amid overtourism, noctourism offers visitors opportunities to experience renowned sights in a transformed ambience after sunset.

In light of this growing trend, leading business travel management company Good Travel Management conducted a study ranking the top global cities for nocturnal tourism activities.

The company used public travel review data on popular business cities. The study measured 4+ rated attractions and those available at night to rank each city’s proportion of nighttime options.

Chicago comes in first place, offering 222 activities with its vibrant nighttime attractions. Fifteen percent of its top-rated tourist spots are open at night, the highest in our study.

Chicago offers unique evening tours of its illuminated landmarks like the Magnificent Mile and the Chicago Riverwalk. Skywatching at the Doane Observatory is part of the growing trend in dark sky tourism.

The global stargazing tours market was valued at $1 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a 15 percent annual rate, reaching $3 billion by 2032.

Other delights include Chicago’s jazz and blues clubs like the Green Mile or Jazz Showcase, and evenings of laughter at comedy clubs like The Second City.

Madrid takes second place, with 14.9 percent (323) of its best attractions open late.

Madrid is renowned for its sunset tours, which visit attractions such as the Royal Palace, Almudena Cathedral, and the Segovia Bridge, all beautifully lit up at night.

Opera fans head to the Teatro Real and National Auditorium of Music. The Corral de la Morería, the oldest flamenco tablao, offers authentic performances.

Dublin ranks third in the study, with 14.5% (186) of its highly rated attractions open at night, just behind Madrid and Chicago.

Dublin is famous for its lively nightlife. Its buzzing pubs, eateries and live music – plus Ireland’s oldest pub – entertain visitors into the early hours.

Adventurous tourists can take nighttime bus tours to see illuminated monuments and discover the city’s rich history. Or, walk to Dublin Castle for an evening stroll and admire its lights.

As evenings darken, Dublin’s Winter Lights festival illuminates the city centre with dazzling displays on landmarks, buildings, bridges, trees, statues and Merrion Square Park.

The top five cities are rounded out by London, UK (14.1% of attractions open at night, fourth place) and Amsterdam, Netherlands (12.7%, fifth place), both ranking just below Dublin.

Sixty percent of the top ten cities are in Europe, including Madrid and Barcelona in Spain, where late-night culture is essential. When a government minister suggested earlier restaurant closings, the public responded with uproar.

The USA also has two cities in the top ten: Chicago, which is first, and New York, which is seventh and is famously known as ‘the city that never sleeps’.

Commenting on the study Rich Quelch, Group CMO of Good Travel Management said:

“As business and leisure travel continues to evolve, noctourism is fast becoming one of the defining trends of 2025.

“Exploring a city after dark can offer travellers a new way to connect with destinations. It helps visitors avoid crowds, allowing them to experience landmarks, culture and entertainment with a fresh perspective.

“For travellers embracing noctourism, it is recommended to stick to well-lit areas, travel in groups when possible and plan routes in advance to maximise experiences safely.”