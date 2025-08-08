Chiang Mai’s Acclaimed BarSan. Brings Its Signature Style to the Sea—Exclusive Pop-Up at Six Senses

Chiang Mai’s acclaimed BarSan. is heading south for a three-day island takeover at Six Senses Samui, from August 21 to 23, 2025.

Recently named #1 Best Bar in Chiang Mai by @bkkbarshow, BarSan. is celebrated for its minimalist style, Japanese–Nordic design language, and a cocktail philosophy that treats every drink as a quiet, crafted story.

Over three unforgettable days, BarSan. will unveil a specially curated cocktail experience — a harmonious blend of Thai terroir, Japanese precision, and global technique. Guided by head bartender Mali, each event will unfold in a different corner of Six Senses Samui: beginning at Drinks on the Hill (August 21), drifting down to Drift at the Beach (August 22), and culminating with a refined finale at Dining on the Rocks (August 23). At every stop, guests will be invited on a sensory journey through BarSan.‘s most celebrated creations — each drink a quiet story, crafted with intention.

Each event promises a distinct atmosphere, featuring a rotating menu of signature serves, one-on-one moments with the BarSan. team, and bespoke bar interactions designed to spark curiosity. Set against the backdrop of Samui’s serene beauty, the experience blends refined hospitality with a sense of tropical ease.

Seating is limited, and reservations are strongly encouraged. For more information, please call 077 245 678 or email [email protected].