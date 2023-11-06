Chestertons Global gallops ahead with launch of Chestertons Polo in the Park Dubai

Chestertons, one of the world’s oldest and leading real estate advisory services, is galloping ahead with its international expansion with the launch of Chestertons Polo in the Park Dubai.

Taking place for the first time in the Middle East and supported by the Dubai Sports Council, Chestertons Polo in the Park Dubai will be held on Saturday, 11 November at The Desert Palm Polo Club.

Chestertons, which has over 30 offices in London, UK, has sponsored Chestertons Polo in the Park London for more than 10 years, during which time it has grown and evolved into the largest three-day polo event in the world, attracting more than 30,000 people each year.

Chestertons Global, headquartered in the Middle East, is now bringing Chestertons Polo in the Park to Dubai as part of its continued international expansion. The first event is on an invitation only basis, with plans to host annual, public events from next year.

Chestertons Polo in the Park Dubai features two exciting matches between British and Middle Eastern teams. The England Polo Team will play Northern Data Group Team Dubai, followed by Boadicea The Victorious Team Riyadh taking on Chestertons Team London.

Salah Mussa, Chairman and Owner of Chestertons Global, said: “Chestertons has proudly supported this exciting form of city polo since it first came to London in 2010. Since then, it has grown in popularity and is now a firm, much-anticipated fixture in London’s summer social and sporting calendar.

“With our international headquarters in the UAE, bringing our event to Dubai is a natural progression in line with our continued growth in the region and internationally. As a leading location for world class sporting events, Dubai is the perfect destination for Polo in the Park. We look forward to a successful event on 11th November – and every year thereafter.”