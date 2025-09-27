Charleston International Airport Secures Historic First Nonstop Flight to Mexico with Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways is expanding its footprint by launching its first-ever international route, connecting Charleston International Airport directly to Cancun, Mexico. Starting January 17, 2026, the “Seriously Nice” airline will offer weekly nonstop flights, marking a milestone for both Breeze and Charleston International, which will see its first nonstop service to the Caribbean.

The new connection is expected to boost local tourism and business opportunities, while giving travelers an easier way to reach Cancun’s popular beaches, Mayan ruins, and all-inclusive resorts. Charleston officials highlighted the significance of the partnership, with Charleston International Airport CEO Elliott Summey noting the benefits to the local economy, and Explore Charleston’s Helen Hill calling it a major step forward in strengthening regional connectivity.

Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman emphasized Charleston’s role in the airline’s history and expressed confidence that the community will welcome the direct route to one of Mexico’s most sought-after destinations. Tickets for the new service are already available, starting at $119 one way.

Breeze Airways is also strengthening its presence at Charleston International Airport with the addition of three new nonstop routes to Albany and Rochester in New York, as well as Burlington, Vermont. The new services, set to begin in May and June 2025, represent Breeze’s first connection between Charleston and Vermont and expand its growing network of affordable flights to underserved destinations. Charleston officials highlighted the importance of this milestone, noting that the new routes bring Breeze’s total to 25 nonstop destinations from the airport and mark its 5th and 6th direct connections to New York State. The expansion follows Breeze’s first profitable quarter and underscores Charleston’s role as a cornerstone in the airline’s growth strategy, with the region projected to see a 15% increase in service in 2025.

Breeze Airways, headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, is one of the newest U.S. low-cost carriers, launched in 2021. The airline has built its reputation around connecting underserved city pairs with affordable, nonstop flights, operating under the motto “Seriously Nice.” Its fleet consists primarily of Airbus A220-300 aircraft, complemented by Embraer E190s, with the A220 serving as the backbone for longer-range and more efficient operations. Breeze differentiates itself by offering a tiered fare system—Nice, Nicer, and Nicest—that provides flexibility and amenities to suit a variety of travelers, with options ranging from low-cost basics to enhanced comfort and services. Since its inaugural flight between Tampa and Charleston, Breeze has steadily expanded across the United States and recently achieved U.S. flag carrier certification, enabling it to launch international routes. The airline reached profitability in 2024 and continues to grow, with plans for new crew bases and a broader international footprint. Its international expansion, beginning with routes to Cancun, underscores Breeze’s strategy of making convenient, affordable travel accessible while strengthening connectivity for the communities it serves.