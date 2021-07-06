Celebrity Flora returns to Galápagos Islands

Travellers who have waited more than 15 months to experience one of the wonders of the world set sail earlier in the breath-taking Galápagos Islands aboard Celebrity Flora.

The first of the new-luxury brand’s three ships to resume sailing the extraordinary archipelago, guests will be treated to a curated seven-night itinerary through a world unlike any other.

The sailing will be shortly followed by the award-winning Celebrity Xpedition on July 24th and the intimate 16-passenger Celebrity Xploration on September 18th.

They will both equally explore the Galápagos with Northern and Southern Loop itineraries, while offering ultimate individual indulgences.

“The Galápagos Islands are a treasure and a destination that is incomparable to any other in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome guests aboard the most special ship in this region for the very special, bucket-list voyage they have been dreaming of for so many months,” said Celebrity Cruises chief executive, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

Celebrity Flora was built specifically to navigate the waters of this natural paradise.

Inspired by the islands and built with a variety of natural materials, along with the latest environmental technologies, the ship merges seamlessly with its surroundings.