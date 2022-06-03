Celebrity Cruises launches summer Sale

Celebrity Cruises’ Summer Sale offers guests an indulgent holiday with even more value. Running until 7 th June 2022, guests can take advantage of savings up to £150 per person on any cruise holiday to Europe in 2022. Plus, to help guests get there, the luxury cruise brand also has reductions of £250 per person on airfare.

This unmissable offer is applicable to some of the most exquisite sailings at sea on the line’s newest ship, Celebrity Beyond. As part of the revolutionary Edge Series, Celebrity Beyond boasts the renowned Magic Carpet, a cantilevered platform, offering a versatile culinary and entertainment space; 32 world-class food and drink experiences; The Retreat, an exclusive sanctuary for Suite Class guests featuring a private fine-dining restaurant and dedicated sundeck; and cutting-edge luxurious accommodation including Infinite Balcony staterooms and twin-level Edge Villas with outdoor pools designed by Kelly Hoppen CBE.

Embark on a journey to the Italian Riviera and France on Celebrity Beyond on 21 st July 2022 from Barcelona, and indulge in the sunshine of southern French towns, Provence and Nice, before heading to the colourful coastline of Santa Margherita; on to La Spezia, the gateway to the paradise that is Cinque Terre; Ajaccio, Corsica, nicknamed the “Island of Beauty”; Civitavecchia for Rome, home to ancient history and excellent pasta; and Naples, renowned birthplace of the pizza Margherita.

With a fly-cruise package starting from £1380 per person, based on two-people sharing an inside stateroom with flights from London Gatwick, guests can explore eight incredible ports of call for exceptional value. Or for that wonderful feeling of “everything is taken care of”, upgrade to Celebrity’s Always Included option with drinks, Wi-Fi and tips included for just £35 per person per day.

For a last-minute getaway, depart on a nine-night Italian adventure onboard Celebrity Constellation on 23 rd June 2022 from Ravenna, starting with an overnight stay, so guests can journey to Venice and spend time uncovering the picturesque floating city. Then sailing to Kotor (Montenegro), a well-preserved town bursting with medieval architecture and surrounded by epic mountain scenery; Sicily, the largest island in the Mediterranean, famous for its sweet ricotta Cannoli; Naples, the gateway to the beautiful islands of Capri and Ischia; Portofino’s pretty harbour and crystal clear waters; Livorno, Tuscany’s modern seaport with easy access to the architectural delights of Pisa and Florence; before ending in Rome (Civitavecchia) for a bowl of spaghetti alla carbonara overlooking one of the many iconic sights.

Cruise and fly from £952pp, based on two people sharing an inside stateroom with flights from London Gatwick. Or for that wonderful feeling of “everything is taken care of”, upgrade to Celebrity’s Always Included option with drinks, Wi-Fi and tips included for just £35 per person per day.

For those looking for the ease and flexibility of a no-fly cruise, Celebrity Silhouette departs on a nine-night sailing taking in the best of Spain and France, on 30 th September 2022 from Southampton. This Mediterranean adventure takes guests to the autumn sunshine in Bordeaux, Bilbao, La Coruna, Viga and Le Havre for Paris for just £774 per person based on two guests sharing an inside stateroom. Or for that wonderful feeling of “everything is taken care of”, upgrade to Celebrity’s Always Included option with drinks, Wi-Fi and tips included for just £35 per person per day.

Celebrity Cruises is considered the North America’s and Middle East’s Leading Cruise Line 2022 by voters at the World Travel Awards.