Celebrity Chef Nobu Returns to Doha for Exclusive Culinary Events at Nobu Restaurant

When Nobu Doha first opened in 2015 at Four Seasons Hotel Doha, it took the city by storm. The largest Nobu restaurant in the world sitting just offshore on its own private peninsula, its design by the Rockwell Group, inspired by the shape of a coiled shell, created almost as much buzz as the cuisine.

Fast forward eight years and, while the Qatari capital’s dining scene can be notoriously fickle, Nobu Doha remains as popular as ever for the consistently exceptional experience it offers.

This October, for the first time in four years, Chef Nobu will be making a return to Doha for four days of omakase dinners, a culinary masterclass, and one very special party.

“I am very excited to be coming back to Nobu Doha, and visiting this vibrant and interesting city again. I look forward to getting into the kitchen with my team, meeting our guests and welcoming them to the restaurant while I am here,” says Chef Nobu in advance of his visit.

There are few chefs famous enough to go by just one name, but then there are few chefs are as globally renowned as Chef Nobu. Born and raised in Japan’s Saitama Prefecture and a classically trained sushi chef, it was in Peru, where he moved to open a sushi bar, that Chef Nobu’s signature style of cuisine was born. His professional culinary journey next took him to Argentina, back to Japan, onwards to Alaska, and then to Los Angeles where he opened Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills in 1987. He developed a friendship with actor Robert De Niro, leading to the birth of the Nobu brand in New York City in 1994, and the rest is culinary history.

Chef Nobu will be joining Nobu Doha’s Head Chef Andrew Bozoki and team in the kitchen for four nights of unforgettable culinary experiences, along with two very special events.

“It’s always a joy for us to welcome the iconic Chef Nobu to our kitchens,” says Bozoki. “To have the chance to work with him, spend time with him and to learn from him is a dream come true for us. We look forward to sharing that inspiration we receive from our time spent with him in the dishes we create for our guests.”

The omakase dinners will feature much-loved items including Nobu Caviar Tacos, Sashimi Three Ways, Lobster and Caviar with Inaniwa and Cucumber Shiso Emulsion, Nobu Sushi Selection. There will also be Dashi-Poached Halibut in Miso Bisque, Koji and Umami-marinated A5 Japanese Wagyu with Kinome Teriyaki, and Strawberry Cake with White Chocolate and Hazelnut to finish.

Guests will also have the opportunity to join Chef Nobu himself in a one-off cooking masterclass on October 7, 2023, learning the secrets behind some of his signature dishes such as Yellowtail Jalapeño, New-style Salmon Sashimi and Spinach Salad with Dried Miso. They will also be able to try their hands at making Nobu Nigiri Sushi and Temaki Hand Rolls. Places are limited, and are sure to sell out quickly.

And for one night only, Chef Nobu will be hosting an intimate party in the restaurant’s White Pearl lounge, featuring drinks, canapes based on Nobu Doha’s favourite dishes, and opportunities to meet the master chef in person.

Bookings for each of these experiences are available via call/WhatsApp at +974 4494 8888.

Nobu In Town Party – one night only on October 4, 2023 from 7:00 to 10:00 pm at the White Pearl Lounge, priced at QAR 675 per person.

Seven-course Nobu Omakase dinner – available in the evenings of October 4 to 7, 2023 from 6:30 to 10:30 pm, priced at QAR 650 per person, QAR 895 per person with beverage pairing.

Culinary Masterclass with Chef Nobu – one-time-only cooking masterclass on October 7, 2023 from 3:00 to 4:00 pm, priced at QAR 750 per person including a cookbook signed by Chef Nobu himself.