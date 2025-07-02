Celebrating Sustainability: The 2nd Annual World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards

In the heart of Dubai’s vibrant Expo City, anticipation builds for the upcoming 2nd Annual World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards Gala Ceremony, set to illuminate the evening of October 29, 2025, at Terra. As plans unfold with meticulous care, this event stands as a beacon of innovation and responsibility in the global travel industry.

The World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards (WSTHA) emerge as a pivotal moment for the travel and hospitality sectors, championing sustainable practices amidst a backdrop of increasing environmental awareness. Organizers, sponsors, and participants alike converge with a shared vision: to celebrate achievements and inspire future initiatives that uphold environmental stewardship, community engagement, and cultural preservation.

At the heart of this gala lies a celebration of excellence. Nominees from around the globe represent a diverse tapestry of initiatives, ranging from eco-friendly accommodations and renewable energy integration to community-driven tourism and wildlife conservation efforts. Each nominee embodies a commitment to sustainability, demonstrating how responsible tourism can positively impact local communities and ecosystems.

World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards has announced a strategic partnership with Fresh On Table, the leading AgriTech platform championing local and sustainable food sourcing.

As Official Culinary Partner, Fresh On Table will curate a delicious, carbon-neutral, farm-to-table, zero waste menu for the 2nd annual World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards, taking place at Terra, Expo City Dubai on 29 October 2025. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to sustainability and reflects the collective drive of the travel and hospitality sector to achieve net positivity.

The brainchild of Indian entrepreneur Atul Chopra, Fresh On Table acts as a catalyst with a mission to promote sustainability and assist the nation’s food security mission. Its ethos is to reduce carbon footprint by keeping food production and consumption as close together as possible.

Justin Cooke, Executive Vice President, World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards, says: “Fresh On Table’s mission to complete the circular economy sustainability loop aligns perfectly with our values. We are thrilled to showcase a dining experience that embodies sustainability at every level. In keeping with our vision for the Awards, Fresh on Table will also be sharing the origin story of the meal complete with sustainability metrics showcasing ingredient impact.”

Renowned for revolutionising farm-to-table sourcing, Fresh On Table is a partner for responsible sourcing for fresh, locally-grown produce to leading hospitality brands, including Atlantis, Hilton, Hyatt, Jumeriah, IHG and Accor.

Atul Chopra, CEO, Fresh On Table says: “With 65% of global customers now preferring hotels and restaurants that prioritise sustainable practices, Fresh On Table is dedicated to making sustainability not just a check box for corporate responsibility, but a fundamental business philosophy and lifestyle. Leveraging our cutting-edge tech platform, we are building a future that’s greener, more inclusive and driven by a holistic approach that benefits the 3Ps – people, planet and profit.”

World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards has announced a strategic partnership with Future Hospitality Summit World (FHS World) to highlight the individuals and organisations driving the change towards a net-positive tourism and hospitality future.

The partnership between World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards and The Bench, the organiser of FHS World, underscores a shared commitment to sustainability and reflects the collective drive of the travel and hospitality sector to achieve net positivity.

Justin Cooke, Executive Vice President, World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards, says: “We are excited to partner with The Bench and FHS World. This collaboration enables us to showcase the best in sustainable travel and hospitality whilst engaging with the industry leaders shaping the future.”

Taking place at Madinat Jumeirah from 27-29 October, FHS World 2025 will provide a global platform for the world’s most influential hospitality investment decision-makers to connect, exchange knowledge and explore new partnerships.

Jonathan Worsley, CEO, The Bench, organisers of FHS World, says: “Sustainability has always been a key pillar of the FHS World agenda, and we’re proud to partner with the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards to celebrate the leaders shaping a more sustainable industry and developing strategies to tackle the most urgent challenges on the road to Net Zero. This year at FHS World, we are also launching the Net Positive Solution Labs with the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance to drive sustainable innovation in the industry as part of our commitment to a greener future.”

The significance of the WSTHA extends beyond recognition; it serves as a catalyst for change. By highlighting best practices and innovative solutions, the gala encourages industry leaders to adopt sustainable models, fostering a collective shift towards more responsible travel practices worldwide. Moreover, it empowers consumers to make informed choices, supporting destinations and businesses that prioritize sustainability.

In an era defined by climate action and environmental consciousness, the WSTHA gala underscores the travel industry’s role in shaping a sustainable future. As global tourism continues to expand, so too does the imperative to mitigate its environmental footprint. This event not only acknowledges achievements but also sparks dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders, driving forward the agenda of sustainable development.

Sustainability matters to all of us who travel—or dream of traveling—because the future of travel depends on it. Whether we’re jet-setting to new cities, hiking through national parks, or relaxing at a beach resort, every journey we take has an impact on the places we visit.

Sustainable travel prioritizes fair wages, local employment, and cultural preservation. When we stay in locally-owned accommodations, eat at family-run restaurants, or buy handmade crafts, we contribute directly to the well-being of the people who live there. This creates a deeper, more meaningful travel experience and spreads the benefits of tourism more equitably.

The natural wonders, vibrant cultures, and historic cities that attract travelers from around the world are often fragile. Over-tourism, pollution, and climate change threaten coral reefs, mountain trails, wildlife habitats, and even entire communities. By embracing sustainable travel, we help ensure that these places can be enjoyed not just by us, but by future generations.

As preparations intensify for the 2nd Annual World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards Gala Ceremony, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on innovation, responsibility, and the shared commitment to a sustainable future. From Dubai’s Expo City, a message resonates: together, we can redefine travel and hospitality for generations to come, ensuring that every journey contributes positively to our planet and its people.

The WSTHA gala stands as a testament to the transformative power of sustainable practices in travel and hospitality. It celebrates achievements, inspires action, and charts a course towards a more sustainable, equitable future for all.

Sustainability isn’t a trend; it’s a necessity. As travelers, we have the privilege to explore the world—and the responsibility to protect it. When we choose to travel sustainably, we help ensure that travel continues to be a source of joy, discovery, and connection for everyone, now and in the future

For more details, how to attend, how to nominate your business visit https://wstha.com/