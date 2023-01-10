Celebrating 100 Years of Photography on the Ocean Waves

Luxury cruise line, Cunard has announced it will be launching the Sea Views exhibition in 2023, featuring never before seen imagery from the Cunard archives, together with a selection of photos submitted by the guests and curated by photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney.

The Sea Views exhibition will mark two key centenaries – the first being that 100 years ago, Cunard was the first cruise line to introduce an on board photographer to capture the signature moments of their guests’ voyage. The second is the 100-year anniversary of the first ever round the world cruise on Cunard’s ship Laconia.

To celebrate both of these momentous centenaries, Cunard has partnered with British photographer Mary McCartney to curate the unique exhibition of 100 images captured across their fleet of ships. With previous guests including Hollywood icons such as Elizabeth Taylor and Bing Crosby, Cunard will be opening up their archives to select photographs that showcase the glamour, grandeur and timeless style for which Cunard has become famous.

“I’m pleased to curate an exhibition within this treasure trove of 100 years of on board photography. I’m looking forward to exploring the archives and the crowdsourced images to hand pick a portfolio of iconic images that will reflect a century of luxury travel,” said British photographer Mary McCartney

“With over 14,000 images stored in the Cunard archives in Liverpool – the founding home port of Cunard Line – we have a wealth of memories from the 1920s to present day to choose from,” said Siân Wilks, Cunard Archivist at the University of Liverpool Library. “We are extremely excited to work alongside Mary McCartney to launch the Sea Views exhibition.”

In addition to the archived photos that will be exhibited, Cunard is calling on the guests to share any photographs they may have collected over the years when travelling on board a Cunard ship, capturing special moments, amazing views and unique experiences. All images shared will be reviewed, with selected images to be part of this rare, centennial exhibition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re extremely proud of Cunard’s 183-year history and particularly of the fact we pioneered the round-the-world voyage 100 years ago. What better way to celebrate this centenary anniversary than by curating a fantastic selection of images from our guests who’ve travelled with us. We’re delighted to be working with the wonderful Mary McCartney to create this exhibition and can’t wait to see the unforgettable moments that our guests have captured over the years,” said Matt Gleaves, VP Commercial, Cunard, North America.

To find out how to submit favourite moments captured on board a Cunard ship, visit www.cunard.com/seaviews and submit images by February 5, 2023. The centennial Sea Views exhibition will go live in 2023 and more information will be shared on this webpage nearer to the time.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Consultant, call Cunard Line at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.