Cathay Pacific Elevates Inflight Experience with Complimentary Wi-Fi for Gold and Premium Members

Cathay Pacific is set to enhance its inflight experience by extending complimentary Wi-Fi access to Cathay Gold members across all cabin classes starting 15 November 2025. This initiative builds on the airline’s ongoing commitment to seamless connectivity in the skies and will soon include all Cathay members travelling in Premium Economy by the end of the year. The announcement follows the carrier’s continued investment in digital convenience and inflight comfort, making Cathay Pacific one of the few global airlines to offer both full-seatback entertainment and high-speed Wi-Fi throughout its fleet.

Cathay Pacific’s Director of Customer Travel, Erica Peng, highlighted the significance of staying connected during travel, noting that the expansion of free inflight Wi-Fi underscores the airline’s dedication to refining the customer journey. Passengers can use one device at a time and switch between devices freely, enjoying full online access for browsing, streaming, messaging, and professional use. Additionally, access to the Cathay Pacific website and Cathay Shop remains complimentary for all passengers. The airline encourages Premium Economy travellers to enroll in the Cathay membership programme before their flights to access this upcoming benefit, along with other exclusive rewards.

Across the airline industry, inflight connectivity has become a major focus, with several carriers elevating their service standards by introducing complimentary Wi-Fi to enhance passenger experience, as reported in recent announcements on TravelPRNews.com. Japan Airlines (JAL) began offering free Wi-Fi for all passengers on international flights starting October 2024, expanding beyond First Class to include Economy and Premium Economy travellers, who can now stream videos and browse the web mid-flight. Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) also announced its partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink to provide free, high-speed satellite internet across its entire fleet from late 2025, ensuring uninterrupted gate-to-gate connectivity—even over remote regions such as the North Pole and the Atlantic Ocean. Meanwhile, All Nippon Airways (ANA) is equipping its Boeing 767-300ER fleet with Viasat’s advanced connectivity platform, offering complimentary streaming-quality internet access to all passengers by 2026, as part of a broader plan to cover over 80 percent of its international fleet by 2030. Together, these initiatives reflect a broader aviation trend toward seamless, borderless digital experiences in the sky, setting new expectations for always-connected travel.