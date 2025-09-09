Cartology Travel Unveils Premier European Skiing Experiences for North American Travellers

A compelling shift is transforming the world’s most exclusive ski destinations: discerning North American skiers are discovering the unparalleled allure of Europe’s legendary Alpine resorts. Diverse terrain, the irresistible charm of traditional mountain culture, off-piste opportunities and historic luxury hotels and chalets are redefining luxury snow sport experiences.

Major pass providers have dramatically expanded their European footprint for the 2025/26 season. Epic Pass has added five new Austrian destinations - including legendary resorts like Sölden, Mayrhofen, and the sprawling Ski Circus Saalbach. Meanwhile, Ikon continues to offer that coveted flexibility across legendary destinations like Zermatt, Chamonix, and St. Moritz.

Enter Cartology Travel, the family-owned bespoke luxury travel agency founded by legendary hotelier Susan Huxter, her son Justin Huxter, and CEO Kathy Boate. With Justin and Kathy both named as Condé Nast Traveler’s Top Travel Specialists for 2025, the team leverages decades of expertise and industry relationships to unlock Europe’s most coveted ski experiences for North American clients. Cartology Travel crafts bespoke itineraries, which include carefully selected luxury accommodations, world-class dining, and activities beyond skiing across France, Switzerland, Austria, and Italy.

Expert guidance for North American skiers

What sets Cartology Travel apart is Justin and Kathy’s deep understanding of exactly what American and Canadian skiers desire. Having lived and worked across continents, they navigate expert knowledge of cultural nuances.

“European skiing is completely different from what North Americans know, from ski resorts and terrain, to weather patterns and peak weeks to be avoided,” explains CEO Kathy Boate, who grew up in Canada.

“The après-ski culture is central to the experience, and the food traditions are deeply rooted in centuries of alpine history. There is something for everyone from long lunches on sunny terraces, to all-day off-piste adventure for the more adventurous”.

Justin adds: “Our clients embrace the European way of mountain life - we match families and groups to the perfect resorts, chalets, and hotels for their skiing abilities & desired activities.”

Top destinations for North American skiers and snowboarders

For the advanced skier craving legendary terrain, Cartology Travel curates experiences as far-ranging as Chamonix’s extreme off-piste routes, Austria’s St. Anton with renowned powder stashes, and Switzerland’s Zermatt, where the majestic Matterhorn provides a breathtaking backdrop to high-altitude skiing across four interconnected areas. For those seeking luxury and refinement, or activities for non-skiers, Cartology Travel can advise on the best ski towns and resorts to ensure the whole group has a fantastic trip.

Airelles Collection: The ultimate in Alpine Luxury

Airelles Collection exemplifies the calibre of experiences Cartology Travel arranges. This exceptional collection of maisons in iconic Alpine locations represents the pinnacle of mountain luxury: unforgettable meals, spoiling spa facilities and world-class service. Airelles Val d’Isère, in the Tarentaise mountains near the Italian border, offers ski-in, ski-out convenience to over 300 kilometres of immaculate slopes. Airelles Courchevel is a luxury oasis in the heart of the glamorous 1850 village, and is a favourite of well-heeled luxury travellers.

Kempinski St. Moritz: Timeless European Splendour

The Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski St. Moritz, set in an iconic 19th-century building, offers timeless European luxury at the foot of the cable car with unrivalled skiing and hiking access. The urban glamour of St. Moritz, combined with the peaceful surroundings of the Swiss Alps, creates a sophisticated hideaway that perfectly balances refinement with alpine adventure. It’s a firm favourite for families.

Eleven Chalet Hibou & Pelerin: Uncompromising Alpine Excellence

Set deep in the Tarentaise Valley, Eleven Experiences’ two matching chalets Chalet Hibou (7 bedrooms) & Pelerin (5 bedrooms) provide private access to the heart of the French Alps’ legendary ski scene. The chalets offer skiing in Val d’Isère, Tignes, and five other renowned resorts nearby, with internationally certified French guides providing local expertise. A highlight is their private mountain hut, only accessible on skis for a special dinner away from the crowds.

The chalets’ private guided experiences include ice climbing and ski touring directly from the property - adventures that remain inaccessible without expert guiding.

Unparalleled Expertise, Curated Recommendations

From arranging private helicopter transfers to bespoke mountain experiences and curated recommendations, Cartology Travel’s extensive knowledge ensures clients get the best possible Alpine experience. With an overwhelming amount of choice when it comes to planning a ski trip in Europe, working with the experts at Cartology Travel provides access to their deep knowledge, established contacts, years of experience and ongoing support throughout your journey.

“We don’t simply book hotels - we arrange a complete experience which can include private chalets, exceptional dining, expert guiding, personalised lessons and much more to ensure the most seamless, stress-free skiing experience possible,” explains CEO Kathy Boate.

For booking enquiries visit www.cartologytravel.com or follow @cartologytravel on Instagram.