Cartier Unveiled its First Airport Boutique in Switzerland at Zurich Airport

Cartier, in collaboration with Bucherer, debuted its first airport boutique in Switzerland, located at Zurich Airport on July 29th, 2025. As one of Europe’s most prominent aviation centers, Zurich Airport is a complement to Cartier’s existing boutique network across major European airports. Nestled at the airport’s prime location, the boutique offers clients an elevated experience that blends Cartier’s signature savoir-faire with the city’s vibrant charm. This opening marks another significant milestone in Cartier Global Travel Retail’s strategy to strengthen its presence in leading international airports worldwide.

A Design Inspired by Zurich’s Beauty and Culture

Re-imagining the boutique experience for travelers, the Cartier boutique presents an airport concept designed to blend the Maison’s timeless elegance with the city’s unique cultural and natural heritage. Its champagne gold façade offers an inviting preview of sophistication within, while the interior, inspired by Zurich’s distinctive four-season climate, transitions through soft spring tones at the entrance, vibrant summer accents in the VIP salon, warm autumn hues in the men’s area, and champagne-gold details that evoke the festive lights of winter. A highlight of the boutique is the focus wall, which celebrates Zurich’s architectural heritage with a design that incorporates the Maison’s emblematic panther motif. Airport clients may discover a curated collection of signature jewelry, timepieces, fragrances and leather goods.

“As our first airport boutique in Switzerland, our opening in Zurich Airport marks a key milestone to strengthen our presence across key international airports worldwide. Combining Zurich Airport’s status as a leading travel hub with Bucherer’s expertise as a long-standing trusted partner, we are proud to bring to life an elevated experience that reflects the Maison’s timeless elegance and craftsmanship,” says Virginie Martignac, Global Travel Retail Director at Cartier.

“We are delighted to enhance our partnership with Cartier through the launch of its airport boutique in Switzerland. Through a collaboration built on a shared vision of curating unforgettable shopping experiences for travelers around the world, we look forward to welcoming both local and international clients into this unique space,” says Florian Gattiker, International Retail Director at Bucherer.

“Cartier’s arrival at the Airside Center marks an important addition to Zurich Airport’s portfolio of world-class luxury Maisons. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing an exceptional shopping experience for travelers and reinforcing Zurich Airport as a premier destination for luxury retail,” says Heidi Köpple, Head Commercial Centers at Zurich Airport.