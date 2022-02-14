Carr appointed sales director with Round Hill in Jamaica

Round Hill Hotel & Villas has welcomed the appointment of Lily Carr as director of sales.

She will operate in her new role out of New York.

Carr brings over two decades of experience within luxury hospitality, holding various positions within sales at multiple Caribbean resorts.

As director of sales, she will assist with developing and implementing a strategy to maximize revenues.

Carr will also help build and strengthen long-term relationships with existing and new travel agents.

Her day-to-day activities will include, but are not limited to, organising sales missions, fam trips and working trade shows.

“We are delighted to have Lily join our team at Round Hill,” said Josef Forstmayr, managing director of Round Hill.

“Lily has a unique opportunity working out of the US and she will exclusively focus her efforts on helping to solidify Round Hill as the pinnacle of Caribbean luxury.”

Through her previous experience, Carr has gained a profound knowledge of the luxury hospitality industry.

She has proven successful in her many roles within sales and hotel operations, most recently as the leisure sales manager for Rosewood Baha Mar in the Bahamas.

Prior to this role Carr was an integral part of the sales team at St. Regis Bahia Beach and Rosewood Little Dix Bay and part of the operations team at Necker Island.

Round Hill Hotel & Villas is considered the World’s Leading Villa Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

