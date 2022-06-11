Carnival helps family return to New Jersey

“Given Carnival’s close partnership with nonprofit KultureCity, our team has a deep understanding of the needs of individuals with sensory and invisible disabilities. When the organization contacted us about Elijah’s situation and we realised we could bring him back to the United States on one of our ships, we did not hesitate to offer help. At Carnival, we work daily to make a difference in people’s lives, and we are proud to have been able to extend those efforts to assist Jamie and Elijah,” said Vicky Rey, vice president of Guest Care and Communications at Carnival Cruise Line.

The family boarded Carnival Horizon on May 31 in Aruba during its scheduled port of call visit and they arrived in Miami last Sunday before being driven back home to New Jersey by KultureCity volunteers.

KultureCity is a leading nonprofit organisation dedicated to accessibility and inclusion for individuals with sensory needs and invisible disabilities. Carnival was the first line cruise operator to be certified “sensory inclusive” by KultureCity in late 2019.

Carnival Cruise Line is nominated as Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Line 2022 by World Travel Awards.