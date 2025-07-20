CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE OPENS $600M CELEBRATION KEY, ITS SPECTACULAR NEW EXCLUSIVE DESTINATION

Carnival Cruise Line officially unlocked paradise as it opened Celebration Key – the cruise line’s beautiful new exclusive destination on Grand Bahama this weekend. Carnival Vista made the first official visit to the world’s newest premier cruise port on Saturday, and nearly 5,000 guests experienced all the fun of Celebration Key: from the unique Suncastle, the world’s tallest sandcastle, the world’s largest swing and swim-up bar and the Caribbean’s largest freshwater lagoons.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, Carnival Corporation CEO Josh Weinstein, Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal and Carnival Vista Captain Paolo Severini turned the key that “unlocked” the gates to the iconic 10-story Suncastle, home to two thrilling racing waterslides. They also cut the ribbon to open Lokono Cove, the shopping village; and O’Neal made the first shot at the basketball court; followed by a champagne toast at Pearl Cove Beach Club, an adults-only retreat. The ceremony was livestreamed and can be watched here.

“Opening this new exclusive destination marks an extraordinary milestone for Carnival as we open the first phase of our initial $600M investment, with more to come. Celebration Key is more than just a beautiful place; it’s a celebration of the Bahamian paradise our guests love, complemented by an impressive variety of incredible new experiences and offerings,” said Duffy. “We’ve built the ultimate beach day for our guests whether they crave fun in the sun or relaxation under a palm tree.”

There are five areas to explore, including:

Paradise Plaza – The central location where guests are welcomed inside Celebration Key with live music.

Starfish Lagoon – A fun-filled area for families that features one of the two largest freshwater lagoons in the Caribbean, with 275,000 square feet. Families will also enjoy a splash pad with a shallow pool, sports courts and the Suncastle’s body slides that wind through 350 feet of turns and sudden drops. The beach in this area is lined with loungers and cabanas for those looking to relax, and guests can also enjoy casual dining at Captain’s Galley Food Hall, Gill’s Grill Seafood, Snack Shacks, and drinks at the Parrotfish Swim-Up Bar.

Calypso Lagoon – This adult-friendly area features an equally large, 275,000-square-foot lagoon as well as a dedicated area for adults only, a DJ Island, where guests can enjoy music and drinks at the world’s largest swim-up bar with 166 in-water seats. Nearby is the Sunshine Swings Bar with nearly 50 swings offering a fun spot to enjoy cocktails while staying cool. Other dining and drink options include Surf N’ Sauce BBQ & Brew, Calypso Food Trucks and Snack Shacks.

Pearl Cove Beach Club – The largest adults-only retreat at any cruise destination, this private club features an 11,000-square-foot infinity pool overlooking a white sand beach, alongside loungers, cabanas and supervillas. Guests will also find elevated dining and beverage options at Pearl Cove Restaurant and the Pearl Cove Bar as well as a separate swim-up bar.

Lokono Cove – The island’s retail village offers unique shopping and showcases authentic Bahamian culture through vibrant murals and local art, as well as handmade goods.

Guests will find more than 30 food and beverage venues across the destination, offering something for everyone, and will be treated to a variety of live entertainment that includes Junkanoo parades, roaming rake-and-scrape musicians, DJs and all-day beach games. For private relaxation, a wide variety of cabanas, daybeds and villas are available and sports courts, water activities and shore excursions are available to those seeking action and adventure. Guests simply looking for a perfect beach day will enjoy over one mile of pristine, white sand beach overlooking the beautiful Bahamian waters.

Celebration Key will initially bring more than two million guests a year to Grand Bahama. By 2028, this number is expected to grow to four million. The economic impact for Grand Bahama is substantial, with hundreds of long-term jobs created by daily operations. The destination features an adjacent cruise pier capable of accommodating two of Carnival’s largest ships simultaneously. Already, construction on an extension to the pier is underway to accommodate two additional ships.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.