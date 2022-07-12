Car mosaic in Hai Phong Vietnam breaks world record





About 1,850 cars formed a map of Vietnam in northern Hai Phong city on July 9, breaking the current world record of 750 cars.

The event was organised at the Doi Rong international tourism site in Do Son district by Vinfast and OTV Media after two years of preparation.

It began on July 8 and completed on July 9 afternoon, forming a map of Vietnam with about 1,850 cars. Meanwhile, the current Guinness world record of 750 cars was set in China, and it took five days to form that mosaic.

At the end of the event, drivers and thousands of spectators held a flag salute ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many other activities also took place besides this programme such as drifting by professional drivers, 3D lighting performances at sea, test driving e-vehicles of VinFast, a car race, and a gala dinner.

With more than 3,000 participants, the car mosaic forming programme was believed to have greatly helped popularise Do Son and Vietnam at large as an attractive destination, especially for caravan tours when Vietnamese people have made many transcontinental car tours but few international tourists have come to explore the country via this form of travel.

Vietnam has enjoyed multiple wins at the prestigious World Travel Awards in 2021. These include:

Asia’s Leading Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2021

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2021 (Hoi An)

World’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2021 (World Cruise Awards)

Vietnam is also nominated in a host of categories in 2022. These include:

Asia’s Leading Beach Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Nature Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2022

Asia’s Leading Youth Travel Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination 2022 (Da Nang City)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hoi An)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hue City)

Asia’s Best Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best Culinary Destination (World Culinary Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2022 (World Golf Awards)

World’s Best Wellness Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)

Asia’s Best Spa Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)