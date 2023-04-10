Capri Palace Jumeirah Announces Opening of Zuma Capri

Capri Palace Jumeirah, the stunning retreat on the glamorous fabled Blue Island, is set to welcome guests to an exceptional new restaurant experience this summer with Zuma Capri.

Peacefully nestled in Anacapri, the most authentic, exclusive, and unspoilt part of the island, guests at Capri Palace Jumeirah, as well as island visitors, will be able to experience Zuma’s modern izakaya menu and cocktails to the soundtrack of chilled house beats and unparalleled vistas of the Sorrentine Peninsula and Tyrrhenian Sea.

Perched on the hotel’s rooftop featuring tranquil views of azure blue waters, Zuma Capri will be the global restaurant and lifestyle group’s third address in Italy, following Rome (opened 2016) and Porto Cervo’s successful launch in 2022. Originally established in London in 2002 by Co-Founders Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney, Zuma is now recognised globally for its modern izakaya concept and Japanese dining. While London remains the brand’s homestead, Zuma now has over 20 locations across the world.

Ermanno Zanini, General Manager of Capri Palace Jumeirah and Regional Vice President for Jumeirah Group said: “We’re delighted to join forces with Zuma and bring our guests another exceptional culinary experience in this coveted corner of the island. Capri Palace Jumeirah captures the essence of the Italian Dolce Vita, and with Zuma Capri further enriching our dining offering, there’s an additional compelling reason to explore the unspoiled charm of Anacapri this season.”

Rainer Becker, Co-Founder and Creator of Zuma, said: “Following the success of our restaurant in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, in summer 2022, we were really excited to see the appetite for Zuma in Italy. After exploring the market, we are looking forward to opening our third restaurant in Italy on the beautiful island of Capri in partnership with Capri Palace Jumeirah.”

Scheduled to reopen its doors on Thursday, April 27th for the 2023 season, Capri Palace Jumeirah delivers a perfect blend of traditional palazzo architecture and contemporary spaces, with light and airy interiors framed by arches, vaults and columns, creating a distinct ambiance.

Zuma Capri joins a line-up of exceptional culinary experiences at the hotel this summer, including the only two Michelin Starred restaurant on the island, L’Olivo, and celebrity hotspot Il Riccio Restaurant & Beach Club, located just moments from the fabled Blue Grotto. With an array of refined and authentic options to choose from, Capri Palace Jumeirah is the go-to dining destination on the beautiful island of Capri this season.

Room rates start from €725 per night for a Classic room in low season and €1500 in high season. Assistance with private transfers by speedboat or helicopter leaving from Naples or Sorrento can be arranged. Opening its doors this summer, Zuma Capri will operate from Monday to Sunday from 7PM. Please visit jumeirah.com/capripalace or jumeirah.com/caprizuma for more information and bookings.