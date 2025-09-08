Capella Hotel Group Strengthens Executive Leadership Across Asian Destinations

Capella Hotel Group has appointed four new General Managers to lead key properties across its Asian portfolio, bringing experienced hospitality professionals to Capella Singapore, Capella Ubud, Capella at Galaxy Macau, and Patina Tianjin.

Capella Hotels and Resorts, recognised as the World’s Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure for three consecutive years, continues to strengthen its leadership team, while Patina Hotels & Resorts brand prepares for its inaugural property launch in mainland China. The appointments reflect the group’s focus on operational leadership as luxury travel continues to evolve across the region.

Paul Jackson Takes Leadership at Singapore Flagship

Paul Jackson joins Capella Singapore following nearly a decade as General Manager of London’s Claridge’s, where he oversaw a comprehensive renovation that balanced heritage preservation with contemporary updates. During his tenure, the property received Michelin recognition while achieving significant revenue growth.

Jackson’s hospitality career spans more than two decades across international markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul’s experience includes leadership roles at Mandarin Oriental properties in Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Sanya, as well as positions at Grand InterContinental Seoul and The Ritz Hotel London. His background covers key markets including Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, and China.

At Capella Singapore, the 113-room luxury resort set within 30 acres of rainforest on Sentosa Island, Paul will oversee all hotel operations with a focus on guest experience and operational performance. The property, which features 72 sea-facing suites and duplexes and nine manors at The Club Residences, has cemented its position as a leading luxury destination in the region over the past decade.

Christian Jaquier Appointed to Luxury Tented Camp

Christian Jaquier joins Capella Ubud with over 20 years of diverse experience in luxury hospitality across Asia, Africa, and the United States. Most recently, he served as General Manager at Long Beach Mauritius, where he focused on operational improvements and market positioning.

His career includes leadership roles across multiple regions, with experience at AYANA Resort and Spa in Bali and several Ritz-Carlton properties in the United States, including locations in Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, and Atlanta. Christian’s expertise spans pre-openings, repositioning projects, and implementing innovative service standards across luxury and lifestyle properties.

Born in Brazil and of Swiss and Chinese heritage, Christian brings valuable cultural insights and linguistic capabilities to his role, being fluent in French and Portuguese. His multicultural background and language skills uniquely position him to enhance Capella Ubud’s profile and presence on the world stage.

At Capella Ubud, a luxury tented camp nestled in the jungles of Bali, Christian will lead the team in upholding the personalised guest experiences and continuing the meaningful connections with local villages that the property has built since its opening in 2018 and its recognition as #1 World’s Best Hotel by Travel + Leisure in 2020. He brings his passion for creating unforgettable guest experiences to the resort’s ongoing commitment to authentic Balinese hospitality and immersive cultural experiences.

Andy Lio Appointed to Macau Property

Andy Lio joined Capella’s roster of strengthened leadership following his appointment as General Manager of Capella at Galaxy Macau earlier this year. With almost 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality, Andy excels in delivering bespoke luxury service and brings extensive knowledge of the Macau hospitality market.

Andy’s career foundation was built in Rooms Operations, providing invaluable hands-on experience. Since 2019, he has served as AVP – Hotel Operations at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, where he also held the role of Acting General Manager for over a year, leading the team to achieve the Forbes 5-star award in 2024 during the property’s first full year of operation. His career includes leadership roles at the Ritz-Carlton Macau and on the pre-opening team of Galaxy Macau in 2010, where his dedication to personalised service helped the property achieve Forbes 5-star recognition.

At Capella at Galaxy Macau, Andy will continue to leverage his deep understanding of the market, focusing on delivering the luxury experiences and innovative service standards that have defined his career in the region’s most prestigious properties.

Roman Angulo Leads First Patina Hotel in China

Spanish-born Roman Angulo is promoted to General Manager of Patina Tianjin from his role as Resort Manager of Capella Singapore.

Roman brings over 20 years of international hospitality experience specialising in hotel management across leading brands. His career includes senior leadership positions at Four Seasons Beijing, Rosewood Hotel Beijing, and Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong. Most recently, before joining Capella Hotel Group, he served as Hotel Manager at Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona, where he oversaw the operational direction of rooms and food & beverage divisions across both Asian and European markets.

As the Patina brand scales up with its inaugural property in mainland China, Roman will establish operational standards and guest service protocols that will define the brand’s market entry. Patina Tianjin, which opens in the first half of 2026 in Tianjin’s historic Italian Heritage District, is a 18,000 square metre urban oasis featuring 17 heritage buildings with 145 guest rooms oriented around private garden courtyards.

His role will be instrumental in bringing the Patina brand to life at this unique property which harmonises Italian Classicism with contemporary sophistication and celebrates Tianjin’s cosmopolitan heritage while offering tranquility within the bustling city.