Canada’s Travel & Tourism Sector to Reach Record Levels in 2025 But Risks Are Emerging

Canada’s Travel & Tourism sector is forecast to contribute almost $183BN to the economy in 2025, setting a new record and continuing the country’s impressive growth streak, according to new data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

WTTC’s latest Economic Impact Research (EIR) reveals that the sector is also set to support 1.8MN jobs this year. This represents a major milestone that cements tourism’s role as a pillar of the Canadian labour market and reflects a continued strength in the sector.

But while the overall picture is positive, WTTC warns that global dynamics are shifting, and Canada will need to remain proactive to retain momentum as international travel patterns are evolving.

Domestic Growth Holds Steady but International Flow is in Flux

Canada’s tourism economy has benefitted from a stable and growing domestic market. In 2025, domestic visitor spending is projected to reach nearly $104BN, more than double the year-on-year growth last year (8.3%).

International visitor spending is continuing to recover, forecast to hit $34BN, just 2.9% below 2019 levels. Although still behind when other major destinations are already exceeding their pre-pandemic levels, it is gaining ground fast with predicted year-on-year growth of 17.5%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said “Canada’s Travel & Tourism sector continues to be a bright spot in the global economy. With record economic contribution, job creation, and a strong domestic base, the country is proving just how resilient and adaptable its sector can be.

“But Canada must remain vigilant. Travel patterns are shifting, and inbound growth from key markets remains delicate. This is the time to invest in smart marketing, frictionless access, and visitor experience to protect that momentum.”

Changing Winds for Canadian Travellers

Crucially, 71% of Canada’s inbound arrivals in 2024 came from the United States, and 52% of outbound travel by Canadians went the same direction. But that deep reliance on one market may be under strain. With Canadian sentiment cooling amid U.S. political rhetoric and policy friction, there are early signs that Canadians are beginning to look further afield.

Visitors from the U.S. could see a reduction due to current political differences between the two countries and see less travel to Canada from international visitors to North America, hoping to visit both countries in the same visit.

According to data from Statistics Canada, flight arrivals from the U.S. to Canada were down in February and April this year, with a slight increase in March. Land arrivals were down in all three months, and more than 10% below in March and April. This downward trend indicates a concerning pattern of decline from Canada’s top source market.

2024 in Review

Last year, the sector contributed just under $169BN to Canada’s economy and supported 1.7MN jobs.

Domestic visitor spending reached $95.7BN, while international visitor spending totalled $28.9BN.

The data reflects a strong foundation

but also highlights that further growth, particularly in international markets, must be nurtured with strategic policy and investment.

Looking Ahead to 2035

WTTC forecasts that by 2035, Canada’s Travel & Tourism sector will contribute $233.5BN to the national economy, 6.3% of GDP, and support more than 2.1MN jobs.

International visitor spending is projected to reach $40BN, with domestic spending forecast to surge to over $132BN, reinforcing Canada’s long-term opportunity if the sector continues to invest in sustainable growth and global competitiveness.