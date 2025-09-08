CALVIÀ‘S COASTLINE WELCOMES NEW MARINE RESERVE AND CONSOLIDATES ITS NETWORK OF PROTECTED AREAS

Calvià, located in southwest Mallorca, has welcomed the new Illes del Ponent Marine Reserve, marking a decisive step in strengthening the protection of its coastline and its credentials as a sustainable tourism destination. The new protection scheme includes enclaves of high ecological value such as El Toro, the Islas Malgrats, and l’Ila del Sec, covering a total of 2,300 hectares of which 240 are highly protected. With this expansion, the new reserve incorporates an additional 15 hectares of highly protected area and extends the coastal strip included in the protected zone by approximately seven kilometres.

With this measure, Calvià has consolidated an already solid marine conservation system that extends along its coast, integrating key reserves within its municipal boundaries: the Isla del Toro Reserve, the Islas Malgrats Marine Reserve, and additional newly designated marine reserve territory, to become the Illes del Ponent Marine Reserve. This protected area represents a benchmark in the recovery of biodiversity and the promotion of sustainable tourism activities.

PROTECTED MARINE AREAS ON THE CALVIÀ COASTLINE

The Illes del Ponent Marine Reserve encompasses iconic areas of the Calvià coastline that, together, protect an extensive mosaic of marine and terrestrial habitats, promote species regeneration, and provide an array of sustainable tourism activities that celebrate the natural heritage of the destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isla del Toro: Biodiversity in Recovery

The Isla del Toro Marine Reserve, created in 2004, has proven to be an exemplar conservation project. Since its declaration, the concentration of species has quadrupled, allowing for the recovery of vulnerable populations such as grouper and sea bass. Its area spans from Clot des Moro to Cala Refeubetx, including Isla del Toro, Isla del Toretó, Ses Barbines, and Es Pans.

Despite being one of the smallest reserves in the Balearic archipelago, it stands out for its rich biodiversity and the quality of its seabed, covered by extensive Posidonia seagrass meadows and rock formations. This environment provides refuge for both sedentary Mediterranean species and large migratory species, such as tuna, barracuda, dentex, and large rays, which coupled with its crystal-clear waters, makes it an exceptional place for diving, underwater photography, and other low-impact marine activities.

Islas Malgrats: A Refuge for Marine and Terrestrial Wildlife

Facing the Bay of Santa Ponça lies the Islas Malgrats Marine Reserve, where small rocky islets emerge as bastions of biodiversity. Like its neighbouring Isla del Toro, this reserve stands out for its abundance of diverse habitats, and Posidonia meadows, which act as breeding grounds and refuges for a variety of species.

The Islas Malgrats are not only an oasis for marine life, but also an enclave of great terrestrial ecological value. The endemic Lilford’s wall lizard can be found here, along with other protected endemic species. Its 89-hectare area is classified as a special Protection Area for Birds (SPA), as it is a nesting site for the European shag, the Cory’s shearwater, and the Balearic shearwater, the latter of which is critically endangered. It has also been recognised as a Site of Community Importance (SCI) within the European Union’s Natura 2000 Network. Visitors in Islas Malgrats can enjoy a variety of activities centred around the natural beauty and marine life of the area including snorkelling, bird watching, paddleboarding, and low-impact boat tours.

Illes del Ponent: A Strategic Expansion

The newly designated Illes del Ponent Marine Reserve stretches along the coast of Calvià, replacing the previous 2022 delimitation to now encompass the areas of El Toro, Islas Malgrats, and l’Illa del Sec. The Illes del Ponent Marine Reserve forms a key part of municipal environmental conservation strategy, complementing other sustainable initiatives promoted by local government, such as the restoration of the Galatzó Public Estate, the efficient management of water resources, and the use of reclaimed water to irrigate public green areas.

With the intention of maintaining and recovering the endemism and remarkable landscape of these islets, the Calvià Town Hall and the Environmental Department of the Balearic Government hopes this reserve will help to propel the municipality towards a greener future. Boasting caves and crystal-clear water, home to sea anemones and vibrant coral reefs, the new reserve will become a cornerstone of Calvià‘s natural and sustainable tourism offering.