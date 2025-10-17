Brits splurge record amounts on staycations and overseas holidays – but can we keep spending?

The last few years have been challenging for many of us. It’s no wonder getting away from it all continues to be so important to many Brits. That’s reflected in the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) consumer trends report. It reveals that we spent record amounts on holiday staycations last year and that our spending overseas only fell slightly short of 2023’s record amount.

The report reveals that Brits spent £183.1bn on hotels in 2024 and £40.4bn on other types of accommodation, from B&Bs to short-term holiday lets. Both these amounts smashed our spending totals for 2023, which were themselves a record high. Back in 2023, we spent £175.1bn on hotels and £38.7bn on other accommodation.

Johanna Jernberg, a travel expert from the specialist accommodation finder UniversityRooms.com, says: ‘Brits also splashed the cash on foreign holidays last year. We spent a staggering £78.8bn when abroad, although even that didn’t quite beat 2023’s £79.8bn record spend.

‘Brits really pushed the boat out on their holidays last year and all the early indications are that they spent a similar amount this summer. It’s no wonder, as many of us live for that fortnight in Spain or Italy or a restorative break closer to home. Quite often, we manage to do both during the year!

‘However, with the economic news remaining gloomy and concerns about more pain to come in the Autumn Budget, many people will be wondering if they can still afford the same sort of holidays as previous years.

‘That’s why two intriguing budget alternatives to hotels and holiday lets have been soaring in popularity in recent years, both here in the UK and in popular overseas hotspots such as Italy and Spain.

A university education in saving money

‘The first option makes a great deal of financial sense. University accommodation in many of Britain’s towns and cities, not to mention great locations in Italy and Spain, stand empty at the height of summer. The great news is that it is easy to book a room in a UK university. This means you can enjoy staying in Oxford and Cambridge’s historic colleges or Edinburgh at the peak of the Festival season.

‘For example, even this Christmas, Mansfield College in Oxford has rooms available. Mansfield is one of the smallest of the 39 University of Oxford colleges and is ideally located in a leafy part of central Oxford, just five minutes’ walk from the historic city centre. Including bed and breakfast, standard rooms are £94.50 a night and en suites just £105 a night this December.

‘Those seeking summer sun need look no further than Spain’s excellent universities, often situated in the areas most popular with British tourists. Several areas, including Barcelona, Málaga and Granada, are home to large universities that UK visitors can stay in throughout the peak season.

‘For example, accommodation is available next summer in Málaga, Spain’s sixth-largest city and a hothouse of culture. It also boasts 16 beaches. The Residencia Universitaria Alberto Jiménez Fraud comprises 90 apartments of one, two or three rooms, either single or twin. Each apartment has an en suite bathroom, living room and a small kitchen, with twin en suite apartments now available to book for July 2026 from £62.20 a night.

‘Similarly, popular cities in Italy, such as Rome, also have university campus rooms available during the summer months.

Monastery and convent stays

‘There’s another left field source of inexpensive accommodation and one that particularly appeals to women travelling solo or people with an interest in contemplative, spiritual holidays. Many women and families are surprised but delighted to discover that they can stay in monasteries, convents and guest houses run by religious orders across countries such as Italy and Spain and even here in the UK. Monasteries, convents and abbeys are often more welcoming, encompassing and friendly than an anonymous hotel.

‘Often, the only major restriction might be a curfew, which is typically between 10pm and midnight. For many solo travellers, however, the safety this offers may actually prove an attraction.

‘The Chelmsford Diocesan House of Retreat, located in Pleshey in the Essex countryside, offers a haven for spiritual reflection and renewal. “Retreatants” (as people on a retreat are sometimes known) can tailor their stay to their needs, whether they are seeking solitude, guided reflection or respite from daily life. Rooms are available this December from £163.30 a night. Visitors also have access to common rooms, a tearoom and an outdoor terrace.

‘Heading overseas to Italy, located within the ancient walls of the Basilica of Santa Croce in Gerusalemme, Domus Sessoriana offers a rare opportunity to stay in a former monastery at the heart of Rome’s spiritual and historical landscape. Once home to Cistercian monks, this peaceful retreat combines centuries of sacred tradition with modern comforts. Double rooms for one are available from £115.52 a night this December. This includes bed and breakfast, a private bathroom and heating.