British travellers flock to Jamaica in early 2019

Jamaica has welcomed more British travellers than ever before in early 2019, with visitor numbers increasing by six per cent from January-April when compared to the same period last year.

The results follow a trend in steady growth of British travellers to Jamaica.

New hotel openings, refurbishments and a focus on promoting the destination’s cultural experiences beyond the beach, have all contributed to this increase in UK visitor interest in the destination.

The Jamaica Tourist Board UK is investing heavily in its tour operator and travel agent partners as a focus for growth through broadening awareness of what the island has to offer.

The organisation will be hosting these valued agent partners at the Jamaica sponsored Windsor races in July, jerk masterclasses and at the Linfield races Caribbean day as well as more regional events across the UK.

Agents can also access training sessions via the online portal, face-to-face at events with key partners, and at the hugely popular Jamaica Travel Market, the destination’s business-to-business tradeshow in September.

Elizabeth Fox, regional director UK & northern Europe, Jamaica Tourist Board, said: “We’ve had a great start to the year as we continue to build relationships with our industry partners.

“Updating our travel agent partners on the latest tourism developments as well as delivering training events all around the country over the coming months, will keep Jamaica front of mind.

“As we continue to invest in these valued partnerships, it is rewarding to see the results of our marketing activity as more Brits are choosing Jamaica for their sunshine getaway.”