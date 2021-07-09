British Airways sees increase in demand following quarantine loosening

British Airways is preparing to welcome an increased number of holidaymakers back to the skies from July 19th in time for the start of the school summer holidays.

Within a couple of hours of a statement from government around the elimination of quarantine for Britons who are double vaccinated yesterday, the airline had seen a 96 per cent increase in the number of views on its website as compared to the same day last week.

The top destinations being searched included Barbados, Palma, Ibiza, New York, Antigua, Malta and Malaga.

As it stands, British Airways flies to more amber and green list countries than any other UK airline, 43 in total.

To coincide with the announcement, British Airways has agreed further reassurance measures which mean customers travelling until September to a country which is added to the red list from amber while they are at their destination will be able to change their flight without any change to the cost of their flight, subject to availability.

The move is expected to support Britons when they travel to a country that might be on a government watchlist to help them get home.

The airline has already publicly confirmed that its rules around the wearing of masks will remain in place to protect travellers, provide reassurance and boost customer confidence.

Despite the relaxation of the mask rules, the government has also recommended the wearing of masks in busy public areas and British Airways asks its customers to remain mindful of the rules around mask wearing in airports at a destination.

Sean Doyle, British Airways chief executive, said: “This is an important step for Britain as we start to make travel possible again after 18 difficult months.

“There is still more to do, including opening the US, but we are enthusiastic about welcoming more of our customers back over the summer period and reassuring them that British Airways is ready.

“Our people have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to make important changes to the customer experience that will ensure our customers receive a first-class experience and complete peace of mind.”