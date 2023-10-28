British Airways Partners with DJ Cuppy to Bring Afrobeats Playlist to Inflight Entertainment

British Airways is bringing Nigerian-born musician, Cuppy’s Afrobeats to flyers, with an exclusive playlist available onboard from November 1. Londoner, Cuppy, whose DJ skills have taken her to over 30 countries across the globe, has curated her top tracks for the airline’s inflight entertainment system.

To celebrate the increase in the number of flights between Africa and London with the launch of British Airways’ new route from Accra to London Gatwick – in addition to its daily services to London Heathrow – Cuppy has created a playlist that transports travellers to a far-away paradise before their flight has even touched down.

Customers across British Airways’ entire long-haul network will be able to enjoy tracks including “Jollof On The Jet” and “Feel Good”, blending spicy African beats with hip hop and reggae.

Musician, frequent flyer and philanthropist, DJ Cuppy, said: “Like British Airways, music has the power to transport us to different places around the world so I’m super excited to partner with them on their first ever Afrobeats playlist, bringing feel-good vibes right to flyers’ seats. I’m pleased to add this exclusive mix to their extensive music collection and hope customers sit back, plug in their headphones and turn the volume up!”

Calum Laming, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer said: “Enjoying the latest music, films and boxsets is one of the things our customers most look forward to when they fly with us, so we’re really pleased to partner with Cuppy and bring more exclusive mixes to flyers’ fingertips. This year we’ve doubled the entertainment content available on board and music lovers can settle in and enjoy curated playlists and popular podcasts from every genre.”

This week, the airline launches a new route from Accra to London Gatwick, joining the existing daily service to London Heathrow and giving travellers more choice of flight times and airports. Flights depart Accra at 21.20 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, landing into Gatwick at 04.00. A fourth weekly service will be added to the route timetable from April next year. All flights from London Heathrow to Accra are served by the airline’s A350 fleet, British Airways’ newest and more-fuel efficient aircraft type, featuring the latest generation business class seat, Club Suite.

Customers who wish to stream content on their personal devices can also take advantage of the airline’s WiFi connectivity with various packages available, including messaging and ‘browse and stream’ options. The airline is progressively rolling out WiFi across both its long and short-haul fleet, and the majority of its aircraft are now connected.