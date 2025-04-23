British Airways Now Offers Daily Dose of Pittsburgh

Operating until 30 October 2025, the vibrant city of Pittsburgh in Western Pennsylvania is even more accessible to those in search of an all American getaway. With return fares in World Traveller starting from £512 per person, British Airways’ nonstop service from London Heathrow (LHR) to Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) will offer daily flights departing London at 16:40LT, travellers will descend into the “City of Multitudes” in just over eight hours arriving at 20:00LT.

The birthplace of iconic pop artist Andy Warhol, Pittsburgh is a lively city that offers an affordable urban escape for those in search of a vibrant arts scene, award-winning dining, some of the best rated sports venues and world-class arts venues. With over 30 different museums to explore, including the Heinz History Center, Moonshot Museum, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, and The Andy Warhol Museum - the largest museum dedicated to a single artist in North America, visitors will be spoiled for muses. Appealing to sports fans, visitors can enjoy a Steelers game at the impressive Acrisure Stadium or a baseball game at PCP Park, both of which offer scenic views of the city skyline and, for hungry travellers, Pittsburgh offers a worldly choice of cuisine. A city of innovators, Pittsburgh offers foodies Polish Pierogie,Italian Pepperoni Rolls and craft beverage options lining every street. The Strip District is an ideal place to start a culinary journey with a Burgh Bits and Bites Tour offering insight into the best places to stop for a bite. The city is particularly spectacular in the autumn when Pittsburgh’s tree-lined streets transform into a pretty palette of reds, oranges and yellows — an ideal setting for an exploration of the city’s 13-mile riverfront trail system on two wheels.

Jerad Bachar, CEO at VisitPITTSBURGH, commented: “We’re thrilled that the British Airways service continues to go from strength to strength. Our city has so much to offer; not only do we have exciting new developments and attractions on the horizon, but our existing ‘Only in Pittsburgh’ offerings, such as The Andy Warhol Museum, Wigle Whiskey and Primanti Sandwich, firmly cement the city as a must-visit destination for culture seekers, foodies, and sports enthusiasts. We’re looking forward to welcoming a new wave of travellers to discover what makes Pittsburgh so special.”

This year, the city will celebrate a multitude of anniversaries including the 10th anniversary of Picklesburgh - a four day festival in July paying tribute to the humble green pickle with tastings, games, live music and family-friendly activities. In 2026, the city will welcome the NFL Draft cementing its reputation as the ‘City of Champions’.