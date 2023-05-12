BRITISH AIRWAYS LAUNCHES FLIGHT AND HOLIDAY SALE

British Airways and British Airways Holidays launched their Original Sale today, offering flight and holiday savings for travel throughout 2023 and 2024.

Running from 11 – 30 May 2023, the sale features both short and long-haul destinations, with highlights including European beach holidays from £279pp, New York city breaks £449pp and Caribbean resort stays from £579pp.

Flight only

Travellers looking for transatlantic flight-only options can book return flights to New York from £352, Orlando from £355, and open the door to new destination, Cincinnati, from £499. Those heading east can enjoy return flights to Dubai from £449.

In addition, customers who book World Traveller (long-haul economy) will have the option to upgrade to World Traveller Plus (premium economy) from an extra £199 return. The option means that those on long-haul flights can upgrade to enjoy wider seats and more legroom, two meals and a complimentary bar service, priority boarding, more luggage allowance and a stylish amenity kit made from recycled plastic bottles.

Executive Club members also have the option to save Avios, with examples including return flights to Orlando from £165 + 42,900 Avios and Dubai from £209 + 55,000 Avios.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday packages

British Airways Holidays is offering a wide range of enticing holiday packages for customers booking their flight and hotel together. Those jetting off to far flung destinations in the Caribbean can enjoy week-long holidays to St Kitts from £579pp, St Lucia from £729pp and Barbados from £679pp.

Three-night breaks to Dubai are available from £499pp, while you can bag a seven-night holiday to Marrakesh from £279pp. Closer to home, customers can soak up the sun in Tenerife for £279pp, the Algarve for seven nights for £219pp plus Malta and Corfu from £289pp.

Claire Bentley, Managing Director or British Airways Holidays said: “We are thrilled to announce our holidays sale to popular travel destinations. Whether you want a short getaway or a long-awaited trip to see family and friends, we have offers to suit all. We continue to strive to give our customers as much choice, flexibility and value as possible.”

Book by 16 May to save up to an extra £300:

Book a flight + hotel or flight + car holiday in the sale and make the following additional savings:

£300 extra discount with a minimum spend of £10,000 per booking (F+H only)

£200 extra discount with a minimum spend of £5,000 per booking (F+H only)

£100 extra discount with a minimum spend of £2,500 per booking

£50 extra discount with a minimum spend of £1,250 per booking

£25 extra discount with a minimum spend of £650 per booking (F+C only)

For more information about British Airways Holidays’ commitment to offering complete peace of mind, including low deposits and a 24-hour holiday helpline, read about the Customer Promise at www.ba.com/customer-promise

Further information on the flight and holiday sale can be found at www.ba.com/sale.

Please note, British Airways Holidays ‘pp’ pricing is based on two sharing.