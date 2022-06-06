British Airways launches first direct Oregon to London route

Portland, Oregon has became the newest destination on the British Airways route map as flight BA0267 touched down at Portland International Airport (PDX).

Creating the only direct route between London (Heathrow) and Oregon, the inaugural flight received a warm local welcome as it taxied to the gate. The brand-new route will operate five times a week on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with three cabins for customers to choose from: Club (business), World Traveller Plus (Premium Economy) and World Traveller (economy). The return flight to London Heathrow departed at 6.55pm local time - just as the UK enjoys a 4-day-weekend to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Captain, Meredith Bell operated the inaugural BA0267. Having been a pilot for British Airways for 30 years, she has flown customers to numerous destinations. Portland has a personal connection as her daughter is currently studying at Reed College.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Networks and Alliances said: “This summer British Airways will be flying from 26 US cities to London and we’re very excited to be adding Portland to our list of transatlantic destinations. Not only are we the only airline to offer direct flights from Portland to London, but this new route also opens a wide variety of connections for our customers. Through Alaska Airlines, our oneworld partner, British Airways will offer codeshare connections to several destinations operated by Alaska Airlines from Portland.”

Jubilee-themed refreshments were served by the departure gate and arriving customers were gifted with a rose to mark their arrival in the City of Roses. In partnership with Port of Portland, this weekend British Airways will also have an immersive ‘Portland Meet London’ experience for people to enjoy in the city.

“This flight is great news for the residents and businesses of Oregon and south west Washington – London is our largest transatlantic market and is an amazing gateway to many other parts of the world,” said Port of Portland Executive Director Curtis Robinhold. “We deeply appreciate the commitment British Airways has shown Portland and we’re excited to see the synergy between British Airways, Alaska Airlines and American Airlines as they are all part of the oneworld alliance.”

On board customers can enjoy the airline’s quintessentially British product and service, and a local taste from one of the airline’s newest partners – Aviation American Gin. Aviation American Gin was founded in Portland in 2006 and is a metaphor for taste and adventure. The gin is infused with a democratic blend of botanicals – cardamom, coriander, French lavender, anise seed, sarsaparilla, juniper, and two kinds of orange peel to create a smoother, softer, more refined take on gin. Customers flying across the pond and all other long-haul routes will be offered it from the in-flight menu.

British Airways customers will also benefit from our relationship with Alaska Airlines, offering seamless onward connections beyond Portland. British Airways customers can book onto Alaska-operated flights to 15 destinations from PDX, enabling them to access the UK with only one stop. Furthermore, our loyalty program members can earn and redeem miles on these flights.