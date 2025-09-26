Blue Lagoon Island Marks 40 Years of International Coastal Cleanup

For the 40th year, Blue Lagoon Island’s Project B.E.A.C.H. (Bahamas Education of Animals and Conservation of Habitat) united hundreds of volunteers for the International Coastal Cleanup, tackling marine debris at Yamacraw Beach and safeguarding The Bahamas’ eastern shoreline.

Participants included Member of Parliament Zane Lightbourne and Team Z, the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), the Boys’ Brigade, Enusta Academy, the Governor General’s Youth Award (GGYA), St. Andrew’s International School, and University of The Bahamas. They were joined by community partners including Island Luck, RBC, and the Rotary Club of Nassau. Sponsors included ALIV, AML Foods, Arawak Port Development, Bahamas Waste, Bahamas Wholesale Agency, Born Free Charters, Caribbean Bottling Company (Coca-Cola), Easy Car Sales, Everybody Wins Live, Lickety Split, Powerboat Adventures, and Sandy Toes.

“Each year, when our participants spend a Saturday morning cleaning one of our beautiful beaches, it opens their eyes to the bigger problem we face. They realize that something as small as dropping a candy wrapper may not seem like much, but when everyone thinks that way, it adds up to a serious trash problem threatening our precious natural resources,” commented George Richardson, GGYA Program Officer.

Blue Lagoon Island’s Project B.E.A.C.H. organizes cleanups and educational initiatives throughout the year to deepen appreciation for The Bahamas’ marine ecosystems. The International Coastal Cleanup is part of a global effort to remove trash from beaches and waterways, identify pollution sources, and inspire behavior changes that protect our environment.

Since its founding, the cleanup has become a leading example of environmental stewardship, bringing together corporate partners, community groups and passionate individuals to combat marine debris. This year, volunteers from across New Providence worked diligently to clear litter from the beach and surrounding areas, collecting more than 530 pounds of debris. The waste will be audited by the Ocean Conservancy, with the data contributing to the world's largest marine debris database – information vital to scientists and policymakers addressing ocean pollution.

“The turnout for our 40th cleanup is a testament to our community’s commitment,” said Te-Shalla Clarke, Blue Lagoon Island’s Education and Sustainability Officer. “This is more than a cleanup. It’s a powerful statement that we are united in protecting our oceans and preserving the beauty of The Bahamas for future generations. We are incredibly grateful to our volunteers and sponsors for making this milestone event a success.”