Black Eyed Peas drop by Expo 2020 in Dubai

Global music superstars Black Eyed Peas rocked Al Wasl Plaza at Expo 2020 in Dubai on Tuesday evening, with a powerful performance that kept the audience on their feet throughout their setlist of mega-hits.

The Los Angeles-formed trio – will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap and Taboo – kicked off their dynamic show with Let’s Get It Started, continuing with Black Eyed Peas’ and will.i.am’s catalogue of hits, from Boom Boom Pow, RITMO (Bad Boys For Life), Mamacita and Pump It to Girl Like Me, #thatPOWER and Scream & Shout.

By their final song, I Gotta Feeling, audience members were belting out the lyrics.

Black Eyed Peas headlined the fourth show in Expo 2020 Dubai’s six-month Infinite Nights series.