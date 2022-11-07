Big Best of Greece Showcase at World Travel Market in London

Greece is using the important World Travel Market (WTM) exhibit in London, the feature event for travel industry professionals, to promote its campaigns to keep tourists coming all year long.

The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) will attend the WTM, the annual B2B exhibition, with a brand new multifunctional pavilion that will highlight Greece’s identity.

In its 42nd year, WTM London, is taking place during from Nov. 7-9 and has returned to a live, pre-pandemic format, at London’s ExCeL that gives countries a chance to show off their attractions.

The Future of Travel Starts Now is the theme, with international air traffic returning with a bang as the COVID-19 pandemic is waning although people are still becoming infected, hospitalized and dying.

The best of Greece will be presented to the United Kingdom market and the rest of the world from the revamped Visit Greece/GNTO stand, which will host more than 80 Greek exhibitors, including regional tourist boards, travel trade partners, travel agencies, hotels, resorts, tour operators and other players, the site said.

Greece is a big lure for British holidaymakers while the UK is the country’s second-largest source market and has helped provide what looks to be a record year in 2022 despite the Coronavirus, with fears receding.

The Bank of Greece said that the number of UK tourists jumped 316 percent to over 3 million while their spending rose 173.1 percent to over 2.2 million euros ($2.2 million) in the first eight months.

Source: The National Herald

