Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, introduces new LED wellness experience

The Spa at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, has introduced a new LED wellness experience.

Designed and manufactured in Southern California, LightStim LED Bed is a full body-sized bed that delivers multiple wavelengths of gentle therapeutic red and infrared light to soothe, restore, and invigorate the body while maximizing its potential for peak physiological performance.

“This is yet another big step for us as we push further into the wellness space,” says Danny Silva, Director of Spa at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel. “It was a natural fit to add LightStim to our growing technology offerings based on their state-of-the-art bed, paired with our results-driven amenities – it’s the perfect combination.”

By uniting the power of light with the beauty of technology, LightStim created the first ever LED Bed, which gained over-the-counter FDA clearance for the temporary relief of minor muscle, joint pain, stiffness, as well as the temporary increase in local blood circulation. Designed to rejuvenate, repair and energize the body’s cells, it is a UV-free, non-invasive treatment that supports a proactive approach to health and well-being.

The wellness journey is rounded out by the impactful and luxurious amenities at the Hotel’s Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Spa. The eucalyptus steam room promotes blood circulation, which is further accelerated by the gentle application of ice chips to the skin, taken from the nearby ice fountain. This transition from hot to cold also helps to relax muscles and relieves aches and pains. Additionally, guests can take time to enjoy the Spa’s experience shower, tranquility lounge, as well as access to the Hotel’s Mediterranean-style pool and bi-level fitness centre.

